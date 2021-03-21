PROGRESS: Long-awaited Warrior Hotel renovation comes to fruition

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Built in 1930, The Warrior later fell on hard times and closed in 1976. Since the late 1990s, the boarded-up structure had been red-tagged by the city for building code violations.

Working in association with BSI Constructors, Inc., FEH Architects, and Checkmate Design, Restoration St. Louis restored the original terra cotta ornamentation and brick exterior of the buildings, including the infamous Warrior icons and ornate buffalo heads. The sweeping grandeur of the two-story marble staircase, along with its unique plaster detail work and ornamental railings, have also been authentically restored.

Black, gray, gold and hues of red and green can be found throughout the hotel, as well as items that pay homage to Iowa's birds.

"When they wrote about it, they talked about how it was moody," Amy Gill said of The Warrior. "It was dark. It was lots of red and dark colors, so we wanted to take off of that and do a modern interpretation of what that would look like."

The hotel also features a six-lane bowling alley -- War Eagle Lanes -- a pool/ sauna, Two Finches Spa and The Crown, a rooftop bar, which will open in the spring.