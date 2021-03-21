PROGRESS: Lopez Foods begins production, renovations at Cherokee plant

Phase I was essentially completed last fall. Further phases will begin later, depending on the timing of contract negotiations for which products to produce. As of February, negotiations with customers were ongoing, and Lopez was hopeful the ink would be dried on some contracts in the near future.

"The good news is, we are currently negotiating some really big contracts with some potentially new customers," Lopez said.

In the fall, Lopez estimated that roughly 25 percent of the plant, or perhaps slightly more, was being utilized. A little more than 50 were employed full-time at the plant at the time, with hopes of bringing on "several hundred more employees," depending on the contracts, Lopez said.

"With what we're trying to negotiate, we could fill up the facility almost immediately, if these negotiations go very well," he said.

The process of getting everything up and running could take three to five years total. Again, much of it will depend on the contracts.