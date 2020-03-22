PROGRESS: Maintainer Corp. opens expansion in Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa -- With the completion of its fourth expansion in five years, even more trucks are rolling off the production lines at Maintainer Corporation of Iowa.
The Sheldon-based work truck manufacturer opened its latest expansion in January, less than a year after breaking ground on April 15.
"We are up and running in there and we are producing product in there," Maintainer President Shelley Morris said.
The $2.25 million, 28,800-square foot expansion will increase the company's production capacity by 120 trucks per year. Morris said it will take most of the year for production in the new building to reach capacity while the company fills 25 new manufacturing and support jobs.
"We have plenty of business, just the starting pains of hiring and training is taking a bit," Morris said.
In early 2018, Maintainer purchased a nine-acre site half a mile down the road from the existing Maintainer plant. The new factory sits near the Second Avenue interchange of Iowa Highway 60 on the south end of Sheldon.
"Were just continuing trying to stay in front of the industry," Morris said. "There's a lot of demand."
Founded in 1976, Maintainer makes custom-built mechanics' service truck bodies, lube truck bodies, rescue vehicles and cranes commonly used in agriculture, construction, mining, logging, utilities, railroads, rescue agencies and other industries to do work in the field. Morris said last year that the firm manufactures "just shy of 600 trucks a year" and employed roughly 225 people prior to the latest expansion.
In addition to the 80,000-square-foot main plant at 1701 Second Ave. in Sheldon, Maintainer has a 32,000-square-foot plant in Rock Rapids, Iowa, where it builds EMS and other rescue vehicles.