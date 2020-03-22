PROGRESS: Maintainer Corp. opens expansion in Sheldon

SHELDON, Iowa -- With the completion of its fourth expansion in five years, even more trucks are rolling off the production lines at Maintainer Corporation of Iowa.

The Sheldon-based work truck manufacturer opened its latest expansion in January, less than a year after breaking ground on April 15.

"We are up and running in there and we are producing product in there," Maintainer President Shelley Morris said.

The $2.25 million, 28,800-square foot expansion will increase the company's production capacity by 120 trucks per year. Morris said it will take most of the year for production in the new building to reach capacity while the company fills 25 new manufacturing and support jobs.

"We have plenty of business, just the starting pains of hiring and training is taking a bit," Morris said.

In early 2018, Maintainer purchased a nine-acre site half a mile down the road from the existing Maintainer plant. The new factory sits near the Second Avenue interchange of Iowa Highway 60 on the south end of Sheldon.

"Were just continuing trying to stay in front of the industry," Morris said. "There's a lot of demand."