PROGRESS: Mass Markets moves call center to Sioux City, hires hundreds more workers

SIOUX CITY -- Mass Markets moved its contract call center from Dakota Dunes to Sioux City last year, and added hundreds of employees.
The call center moved into a 50,000-square-foot facility near Sioux Gateway Airport after purchasing the property for $1.7 million.
Mass Markets extensively renovated the former CenturyLink call center at 5800 Discovery Blvd., creating room for more than 500 seats.
"We did a major rehab on it," Mass Markets CEO Anthony Marlowe said.
The new secure center operates under Mass Markets' parent company's brand, MCI.
Marlowe, who started Mass Markets (formerly TMone) in 2003, then sold it before buying it back again in 2015. The company has operated in metro Sioux City since 2011 when they opened a call center in North Sioux City. The business later moved to a center in Dakota Dunes with space for around 150 to 200 employees.
Mass Markets was the first brand to launch in the Sioux City center, with additional MCI Companies beginning operations there in 2020.
“The new site and multi-brand location are a strategic move by MCI to accommodate current and future growth," Marlowe said. “As an organization, MCI grew by a factor of four times the last few years via organic and inorganic growth...''
The local center hired customer service, business process outsourcing (BPO) and management positions, as well and customer service and inside sales talent, according to the news release.
MCI has around 2,000 employees and eight call centers in the U.S., with a ninth in Nova Scotia, Canada.
