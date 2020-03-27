PROGRESS: Mass Markets moves call center to Sioux City, hires hundreds more workers

SIOUX CITY -- Mass Markets moved its contract call center from Dakota Dunes to Sioux City last year, and added hundreds of employees.

The call center moved into a 50,000-square-foot facility near Sioux Gateway Airport after purchasing the property for $1.7 million.

Mass Markets extensively renovated the former CenturyLink call center at 5800 Discovery Blvd., creating room for more than 500 seats.

"We did a major rehab on it," Mass Markets CEO Anthony Marlowe said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new secure center operates under Mass Markets' parent company's brand, MCI.

Marlowe, who started Mass Markets (formerly TMone) in 2003, then sold it before buying it back again in 2015. The company has operated in metro Sioux City since 2011 when they opened a call center in North Sioux City. The business later moved to a center in Dakota Dunes with space for around 150 to 200 employees.

Mass Markets was the first brand to launch in the Sioux City center, with additional MCI Companies beginning operations there in 2020.