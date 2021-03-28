PROGRESS: New wayfinding system installed in downtown Sioux City

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The total cost of the project is roughly $250,000, which includes pedestrian and vehicular signage. Cote said a grant from Missouri River Historical Development covered quite a bit of the cost of the project.

"What we've ended up doing, just due to funding, is we've split the project into two phases. One was pedestrian and one was for cars," Cote said. "Pedestrian is the one that got done first to help people as they're walking downtown."

The vehicular side of things includes steer heads in the design, as well as golds and terra cotta colors.

The new signage and maps will help connect people with entertainment areas, museums, parks, residential living units, city services, the riverfront and hundreds of downtown small businesses.

Each traffic signal box is wrapped using an image of how that intersection once looked and a map that shows the current location and identifies businesses within a two-block radius.

"I think these are really fun. They're colorful. They're bright. You notice them," Cote said. "We can change those out every year. As businesses change, as things change downtown, those can come off and be put right back on very inexpensively."

Pedestrian signs are located at the following corners: Third and Pearl, Fifth and Pearl, Sixth and Pearl, Fifth and Douglas, Sixth and Douglas, Seventh and Douglas, Third and Pierce, Fourth and Pierce, Fifth and Pierce, Sixth and Pierce, Third and Nebraska, Fourth and Nebraska, Fifth and Nebraska, Sixth and Nebraska, Third and Jackson, Gordon Drive and Virginia, Fourth and Floyd, and in the Farmer's Market area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.