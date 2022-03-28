PROGRESS: North Sioux City embarking on industrial, housing developments

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The timing of North Sioux City's next big planned industrial development is perfect.

With the city's Flynn Business Park nearly full, there isn't enough available land for some developers who have checked out North Sioux City as a potential business location.

Space won't be an issue much longer.

The city's hoping to begin installation of utilities and infrastructure on 94 acres north of Flynn Business Park this summer, once the city closes on the purchase and the ground has thawed. Closing was expected a couple months ago, but surveying and platting the land has taken a little longer than expected, city administrator Eric Christensen said.

"It's moving along at a comfortable pace. With a project this size, it's more important we do it right than do it fast," Christensen said.

That's just one piece of property involved in a much larger puzzle.

The North Sioux City Council in September approved two agreements to buy approximately 439 acres of land from Graham Aviation, which operates Graham Airport, for more than $13 million.

The 94 acres are the first purchase of land. The second purchase, expected to close in February 2023, includes approximately 345 acres. A portion of the land is located west and northwest of the 94-acre site. The rest stretches east and northeast of the airport to the Big Sioux River.

The 345-acre parcel will be phase two of the development, and there are no immediate plans for extending infrastructure to that area unless a buyer shows interest in it, Christensen said.

Among the city's plans are 120 acres for housing, which will be developed separately from the industrial property, helping the city add much-needed affordable housing. Christensen said the city hopes to begin the housing development in 2023.

The city has secured state loans and grants totaling $14 million to fund the land purchases. Christensen said the city has committed $7 million to develop infrastructure and move three miles of flood-protection levee running through the property and rebuild it closer to the Big Sioux River. The city is currently working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on plans for the levee relocation, and, Christensen said, it's hoped that the levee can be moved this summer while infrastructure work is taking place in the 94-acre industrial tract.

For Graham Aviation, the sale of land to the city will facilitate owner Stephen F. Jones' plans to expand the airport and develop commercial and residential properties on airport-owned land. His plans include construction of commercial and residential properties with runway access.

Engineering work has begun in preparation for expanding the airport runway from 5,400 feet to 8,690 feet, making it large enough to handle "sizeable corporate aircraft" in addition to the current general aviation and smaller aircraft at the airport. The current flood levee stands in the way of the expanded runway, and Jones said that once the levee has been moved, he should be ready to begin construction.

"We're ready to move dirt as soon as we can," Jones said.

Development plans include 31 commercial hangar lots east of the runway providing businesses with an airplane hangar and runway access. Other commercial lots without runway access are planned to the east of the airport.

Also in the plans are 24 residential airpark lots southwest of the runway that will have private hangars from which owners can taxi to the runway. No such property currently exists in the Sioux City metro, said Jones, who manages the airport.

The master plan also shows residential development east of I-29 and adjacent to the city's planned housing development, plus another housing development north of the Dakota Valley schools to the west of I-29.

Jones said he's had interest in both commercial and residential property, but development of that land will wait until runway expansion has begun.

"The runway is the key," Jones said.

North Sioux City Economic Development Corporation executive director Andrew Nilges said the airport expansion and the city's plans will complement each other and both will benefit the city.

While the city waits to begin development of the 94 acres in its first phase, Nilges said marketing of the site has remained low-key until the land sale is completed. That hasn't kept some interested developers from inquiring and visiting the site.

"We've been a little hesitant to really promote and market this until the last loose ends are tied up," Nilges said. "There's still interest."

Most of the interest has come from the manufacturing and value-added agriculture sectors, but Nilges said last fall that the city will not limit the types of businesses that might locate at either site. With the amount of land soon available, North Sioux City could accommodate projects of just about any size.

"It can attract a significant user or industry, or it could be a number of medium or smaller users," Nilges said in October.

The city and airport developments together make hundreds of acres available for new industry, business and housing. Christensen said last fall that it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for North Sioux City.

"It's a project that's probably going to define the city for the next 20 years," he said. "We really think this is a game-changer for us."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.