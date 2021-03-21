PROGRESS: Northeast partners with Tyson on career development for Dakota City workers

Emily Duncan, director of Adult Education at Northeast, said recruitment for the program was set to begin in March, with classes to follow in May.

“This program is focused on upskilling Tyson employees who are interested in moving into industrial maintenance, Duncan said. “The goal of our project in Dakota City is to create classes to upskill employees in technical reading and math and digital literacy. While attending these courses, students will also be obtaining their OSHA-10, Forklift, and CPR/First Aid certifications.”

Northeast will serve about 20 team members who enroll in the program at Tyson’s Dakota City complex, which employs about 4,500. Selection of participants is based on requirements established by both Tyson and Northeast.

Duncan said she is hoping the project could lead to additional certification courses and training for team members who have a desire to move into other positions at the plant in order to address an ongoing need for additional hires in identified areas.