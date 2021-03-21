PROGRESS: Northeast partners with Tyson on career development for Dakota City workers

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. – Northeast Community College is expanding its work with Tyson Foods to offer training opportunities for its employees in Dakota City.
Tyson recently launched Upward Pathways, an in-plant career development program that provides frontline team members with job skills training and workforce certifications at no cost. The program, which will be piloted at 10 of the company’s plant locations, is a partnership between Tyson, adult education providers and community colleges in eight states to establish a standardized promotional pathway for team members.
“Our team members are the most important part of our business, and we view it as our responsibility to provide opportunities to grow and thrive in their careers,” said John R. Tyson, chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “We’re excited to launch Upward Pathways as the next step from Upward Academy, which has seen tremendous success in providing resources to team members to help them take control of their own development and professional growth.”
Completion of Upward Pathways curriculum will culminate in a Tyson-branded credential that recognizes the skills gained by team members and signals readiness for advancement within the company. Industry-recognized workforce certifications focusing on safety training and other core curriculum will also be offered. Additional areas of focus include digital fluency and soft skills training, such as time management and leadership skills.
Emily Duncan, director of Adult Education at Northeast, said recruitment for the program was set to begin in March, with classes to follow in May.
“This program is focused on upskilling Tyson employees who are interested in moving into industrial maintenance, Duncan said. “The goal of our project in Dakota City is to create classes to upskill employees in technical reading and math and digital literacy. While attending these courses, students will also be obtaining their OSHA-10, Forklift, and CPR/First Aid certifications.”
Northeast will serve about 20 team members who enroll in the program at Tyson’s Dakota City complex, which employs about 4,500. Selection of participants is based on requirements established by both Tyson and Northeast.
Duncan said she is hoping the project could lead to additional certification courses and training for team members who have a desire to move into other positions at the plant in order to address an ongoing need for additional hires in identified areas.
"Many team members who apply to be promoted from within the facility need additional educational training and skills in order to be successful in Tyson’s maintenance training program," she said. "These team members often come from countries where they received very little education and lack applied math, literacy, and computer skills. By expanding the current partnership, Tyson and the Northeast Adult Education program believe we can address the challenges team members are experiencing when they seek advancement within the plant."
Upward Pathways will be led by Anson Green, who joined Tyson in 2020 after seven years serving as the state director for Adult Education and Literacy for the state of Texas.
“The goal of Upward Pathways is to identify and grow the untapped talent in our frontline workforce,” Green said. “The program represents a strategic effort to bolster career advancement efforts by maximizing the expertise, loyalty, and powerful diversity of our frontline workers. The approach leverages our community-based partnerships to deliver education, training and supportive services aimed at increasing the competitiveness of our team members for advancement opportunities.”
Upward Pathways complements the company’s Upward Academy program, which focuses on supporting and helping stabilize the lives of team members through the development of general life-skills such as English as a Second Language, citizenship, high school completion, digital and financial literacy. In 2019, Northeast began its work with Tyson through its Upward Academy program with employees in Dakota City and its plant in Madison, Nebraska, and continues to grow.
In addition to Dakota City, Tyson will operate Upward Pathway at its facilities in Council Bluffs, Omaha, Albertville, Ala., Berryville and Green Forest, Ark., Portland, Ind., Finney, Kan., Goodlettsville, Tenn., and Seguin, Texas.