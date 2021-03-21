PROGRESS: Northwest Iowa ethanol plants join large-scale project to capture and store carbon

Siouxland Energy in Sioux Center and Green Plains in Superior were also among the 16 plants that had signed up for the carbon project as of last month.

When fully developed, Summit said it will have an infrastructure network capable of capturing and permanently storing more than 10 million tons of carbon dioxide annually, which is equivalent to taking 2 million cars off the road per year.

“This partnership is a giant leap forward for the biofuels industry,” said Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group. “Carbon capture and storage is a future-focused solution that allows the biorefiners to lower their already attractive carbon footprint by an additional 40 percent."

In addition to the positive environmental impact, Summit said the project will enhance the economic sustainability of the biofuels and agriculture industries, while providing tremendous benefits to communities across the Midwest in the form of significant private investment and job creation.

In addition to biorefiners, Summit said it will join with other industries throughout the Midwest that have carbon reduction goals to help them capture and store their carbon emissions.

