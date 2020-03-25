PROGRESS: Perdue Premium Meat completes Sioux Center expansion

Inside the new plant section is equipment with more safety features that protect workers, making their jobs not only safer, but less physically demanding. Among the improvements is automated cutting equipment that Malenke said makes sure products are "trimmed to perfection" and X-ray technology to detect product quality.

That new equipment allows for faster, more efficient product flow through the plant. New packaging equipment gives the company the ability to provide packaged pork products that are meat case-ready for retailers.

The plant prioritizes humane animal handling, including a live video feed that is monitored by a third party. It has been certified by Certified Humane, an organization that, according to its website, is dedicated to improving the lives of farm animals in food production from birth through slaughter.

The addition is 100 percent wind powered and uses a closed loop waste water system that is filtered and recycled to provide beneficial nutrients for local farm land.

The environmentally friendly operations fit in with the company's many product offerings to consumers who desire organic and antibiotic-free meat, Malenke said.

"It really is aligned largely with our customer base," he said. "We have customers that value it, hence our rationale for doing it."