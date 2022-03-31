PROGRESS: RE/MAX City Centre to provide unique downtown Sioux City experience

SIOUX CITY -- Jeff Carlson, like many other Siouxlanders, has a connection to the former Riviera Theatre. He fondly recalls watching the movie 'Dances with Wolves' in the 18,000-square-foot building on the corner of Fourth and Jones streets when he was 12.

Years later, when the theater was listed for sale, Carlson, who owns RE/MAX Preferred, couldn't help but think, "How has this building fallen into the state that it's in?"

The theater closed down in the 1990s and the 18,000-square-foot space was underutilized for many years. In 2004, a second-run theater, known as the Riviera 4 Theatre, opened and was in operation for 12 years until it permanently closed in 2016. An adjacent property owner purchased the building in 2018 and leased the space for a night club.

Carlson, his wife, Rachel, and their business partners, Aaron Jones, James Stapleton and Joshua Johnston, all of Omaha, recognized an opportunity to breathe life back into the theater. They developed plans to transform it into the RE/MAX City Centre, a hub for commerce, entertainment and socializing that would draw people once again to the iconic Sioux City corner. The renovation project represents an investment of $2.75 million.

"This building checks a lot of boxes," said Carlson, who hopes the revitalization of the building and the quality of life amenities that come along with it, will attract more workers and businesses to Siouxland and draw more locals and visitors to downtown. "We've got so many people that are now living downtown. If we can create these amenities or quality of life experiences, I think it will just keep adding to the positive momentum of downtown."

Carlson and his partners closed on the former theater in July. Since then, the building's exterior has been re-painted and its interior demolished. With construction documents now having been completed, Carlson said on Feb. 17 that the project was slated to go out for bid the following day. He said FEH Design, an architecture, structural engineering and interior design firm, took the ideas in their heads and put them on paper.

The first phase of the project focuses of the City Centre's entrance and west side, which will house RE/MAX Preferred offices and the Riviera Theatre.

"This building was designed by a famous architect from New York who did 200 theaters in the United States in the 60s and 70s," Carlson said. "The entire inside is brick, so we're really going to embrace that history of it and restore all of the interior brick."

Patrons will enter to find a bright and open congregating area with cocktail tables, booths and a coffee bar. During the day, Carlson said the spot will act as a "flex space" for RE/MAX Preferred agents and clients. At night, he said it will serve as a landing area for the Riviera Theatre, which will occupy the westernmost theater bay. The Riviera Theatre will seat 110 people and feature a stage, fixed screen and projection system. Carlson said the giant letters that once served as the Riviera's sign will be displayed on the stage or lined up on the wall.

"We'll put LEDs across the back. It'll be a true homage to the Riviera," he said. "We're really big on Sioux City history, so there will be a nod to Sioux City history in here. Big Head Todd, he actually has an iconic album cover that has the Riviera on it. We'll put that somewhere in the building."

Carlson said the theater will be an ideal place for RE/MAX Preferred to host speakers, but he also envisions nonprofits using it as a platform for their events.

"We're working with Children's Miracle Network on potentially having the Mediathon here. We're working with Downtown Partners on some really cool Christmas events. Maybe we're doing second showings of Christmas movies while the parade's happening and we've got cookies and cocoa going on and just a lot of activity," he said.

RE/MAX Preferred's offices will be located next to the theater. The space will include few traditional offices lining the walls, as well as work stations and a reception area.

The east side of the building will be leased to additional commercial tenants, including The Warp Zone Arcade & Taproom and Ichiban Sushi and Japanese Steakhouse.

Carlson said Ichiban's second location will have a "more urban feel" and be sushi and small plate-driven. He said the floors will be leveled in the theater bays on the east side, which have 35-foot-ceilings.

"We're going to add mezzanines, so this mezzanine will actually overlook all of Fourth Street. It's actually a pretty epic view," said Carlson, who noted that the building's square footage increases to well over 20,000 square feet with the addition of the mezzanines . "You're coming out for dinner, you're sitting up top, you'll be able to oversee Fourth Street. We'll open up that whole wall with glass entryways and, then, we're going to have windows that we're going to pop out up top, so you can see all the way down."

Carlson said Warp Zone, which will occupy a neighboring L-shaped area, will be a retro arcade and taproom.

"The idea is that you come to the City Centre, say there's an event at the Riviera or we're doing client meetings, you can pop over for sushi. You'll be able to go over and grab a tap brew in the arcade and taproom. Everyone within will kind of be able to cross market each other," he said.

Another tenant, who hasn't yet been named, will occupy the center space.

Carlson said he and his partners didn't want the building to be broken up with separate entrances like a strip mall. Instead, patrons will be able to access all of the venues from the inside and outside.

"This corner needed to be lit up again, especially with what we've got going on with the Convention Center and with all the other investments happening downtown," Carlson said.

