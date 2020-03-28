PROGRESS: Siouxland Chamber moves back into renovated headquarters

SIOUX CITY -- When he was the chairman of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, Ho-Chunk president and CEO Lance Morgan liked to say the Chamber's Pierce Street headquarters had "the 'Brady Bunch basement look.'"

It was the sort of look very much in vogue when the Chamber dedicated its new office building in April, 1969. At the time, the building was declared to be the city's "front door to the world."

Over the last few years, however, the Chamber came to feel that the old "front door" needed an update. The squat brick and concrete building, Chamber President Chris McGowan said, wasn't representing the Chamber as it should have.

"It was dated. When we host a company that's looking at coming to our community, we wanted offices that reflected a contemporary, progressive feel," McGowan said.

Morgan was a major proponent of updating the building; he frequently opted to host prospective businesses off-site, McGowan said, rather than bringing them to the Chamber's offices.

In July 2018, Chamber employees moved to the Pioneer Bank Building, 701 Pierce St., while the Chamber building underwent extensive renovations. In late August of last year, Chamber staffers began moving back.