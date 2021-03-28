PROGRESS: Siouxland Expo Center lauded as boost for Sioux City

Local leaders worked for more than a decade to bring an ag-focused expo center to Woodbury County. But after costs rose to around $17 million -- $5 million above earlier estimates -- organizers were forced to downsize the project and change its emphasis.

The Expo Center is part of Sioux City's Reinvestment District, a combination of four projects that will leverage a combined $13.5 million in future hotel and sales taxes generated in the downtown district.

In the months immediately after its opening, the Expo Center was in use daily for small events -- practices for local sports teams, a United Way event, another event for city employees, and the like. Then, on Nov. 16, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation limiting the size of events -- an order that harkened back to the bad old days of the spring when COVID-19 first arrived and most public spaces were closed.

This made for an odd state of affairs at the Expo Center, designed to accommodate as many as 2,900 people. Events with large crowds were frowned upon at the time its opening and November they were banned outright.

But after the state restrictions were lifted, business started to pick back up at the Expo Center, which has hosted multiple youth sports events, as well as the Siouxland Home Show in early March.