PROGRESS: Siouxland Expo Center lauded as boost for Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Expo Center is designed to host a wide range of activities, from large trade shows to youth sports tournaments.
Roll out the turf, and a major college-level soccer match can be hosted or a dozen small soccer games can be played simultaneously in the arena. Two softball games can be going on at the same time, too.
When not in use, the turf can be rolled up, revealing a concrete floor with electrical hookups and the ability to accommodate as many as 400 booths for expo-type events.
With its 55,000 square feet of turf and 80,000 square feet of arena space, the Expo Center took slightly more than a year to build. By November, the last remaining finishing touches on the Expo Center were being completed and installed -- dividers for the turf, retractable bleachers and a few other, minor items.
"This center will make our lives healthier, happier and better," Dirk Lohry, president of the Siouxland Expo Center Board, said during a Sept. 18 grand opening ceremony, pausing ever so slightly, before adding, "Yeah, that's cool."
The city's Parks and Recreation Department moved its offices and much of its indoor programs from the Long Lines Family Rec Center to the Expo Center.
The $15 million multi-purpose venue was built in the former stockyards, on a parcel bounded by Interstate 29 and the Floyd River channel where a John Morrell meatpacking plant once stood.
Local leaders worked for more than a decade to bring an ag-focused expo center to Woodbury County. But after costs rose to around $17 million -- $5 million above earlier estimates -- organizers were forced to downsize the project and change its emphasis.
The Expo Center is part of Sioux City's Reinvestment District, a combination of four projects that will leverage a combined $13.5 million in future hotel and sales taxes generated in the downtown district.
In the months immediately after its opening, the Expo Center was in use daily for small events -- practices for local sports teams, a United Way event, another event for city employees, and the like. Then, on Nov. 16, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation limiting the size of events -- an order that harkened back to the bad old days of the spring when COVID-19 first arrived and most public spaces were closed.
This made for an odd state of affairs at the Expo Center, designed to accommodate as many as 2,900 people. Events with large crowds were frowned upon at the time its opening and November they were banned outright.
But after the state restrictions were lifted, business started to pick back up at the Expo Center, which has hosted multiple youth sports events, as well as the Siouxland Home Show in early March.
The Expo Center is capable of accommodating games, practices and civic events in a similar fashion to other venues in the city -- the Convention Center, the Tyson Events Center, the Arena, and to a lesser extent some hotel events spaces and even the Ho-Chunk Centre's atrium.
But Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said the Expo Center isn't stepping on anybody's toes. It's more a complement to those other venues.
"It's just another option for people to do their events in the Siouxland area," he said. "We're not trying to take everything and house it under the Expo Center's roof, we're trying to bring new events to the area."