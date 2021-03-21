PROGRESS: South Sioux City experiencing record housing construction

"This is just the start of great things coming," Morgan said at a news conference last year.

South Sioux City administrator Lance Hedquist said housing starts are at a record high for the northeast Nebraska city of about 13,000.

"We have the highest housing market in the history of South Sioux City," Hedquist told the Sioux City Rotary Club on . "We have probably 400 housing units under construction as we sit here today."

In addition to the RoyDon Construction and Flatwater Crossing projects, two other developers are in the process of building over three dozen single-family homes, Hedquist said.

Adding more housing is critical for attracting more workers to fill good-paying jobs in the community, the veteran city administrator said.

"We have businesses today that will not grow here because they can't get the employees," he told the Rotarians.

Hedquist said quality of life issues also are key to bringing more employers and workers to town. That's a big reason why the city has been investing in a series of amenities that includes extensive walking and biking trails.