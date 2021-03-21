PROGRESS: South Sioux City experiencing record housing construction

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Fueled by two major projects along the Missouri River, South Sioux City is experiencing a housing boom.
RoyDon Construction is adding 300 apartments through an eight-building complex fronting the Jeff Dible Soccer Complex.
In a nearby development fronting the Missouri, Flatwater Crossing broke ground last year on 43 apartments slated for completion later this year. The units are part of the 367 building, which also will feature 6,700 square feet of commercial space.
It's the latest addition to Flatwater Crossing, a master planned community project being developed by Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. Ho-Chunk continues to advance on the $75 million project near 29th Street and Veterans Drive on the city's southeast side.
The 70-acre parcel contains 67 lots that will have town homes, single-family homes, commercial space and roughly 200 apartment units. It also includes development of a 67,000-square-foot village center, similar to a public square where pedestrians can visit shops.
Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan said he's pleased with the pace of development in the project that is expected to be completed in three phases during the next 20 years.
"This is just the start of great things coming," Morgan said at a news conference last year.
South Sioux City administrator Lance Hedquist said housing starts are at a record high for the northeast Nebraska city of about 13,000.
"We have the highest housing market in the history of South Sioux City," Hedquist told the Sioux City Rotary Club on . "We have probably 400 housing units under construction as we sit here today."
In addition to the RoyDon Construction and Flatwater Crossing projects, two other developers are in the process of building over three dozen single-family homes, Hedquist said.
Adding more housing is critical for attracting more workers to fill good-paying jobs in the community, the veteran city administrator said.
"We have businesses today that will not grow here because they can't get the employees," he told the Rotarians.
Hedquist said quality of life issues also are key to bringing more employers and workers to town. That's a big reason why the city has been investing in a series of amenities that includes extensive walking and biking trails.
"We have the most extensive trail system, per capita, than anywhere in the country," he said.