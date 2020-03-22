PROGRESS: Sterling Computers moves headquarters to ex-Gateway campus in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY– Sterling Computers Corp., one of the fastest growing private companies in America, opened its new corporate headquarters in North Sioux City.

The 83,000-square-foot space, which once housed Gateway Computers, now offers modern workspaces, a robust greenspace, and a host of other amenities spread across two levels.

Last year's unveiling marked the end of a year-long expansion initiative for Sterling, one that saw a complete overhaul of the previous structure and a focus on creating a dynamic, collaborative work environment.

The two-story office space was renovated with an emphasis on fostering a modern work environment akin to those found in Silicon Valley. Designs included open concepts and ample green space and numerous employee amenities.

“We see our new headquarters as an investment in our employees,” "They are the backbone of our business, and this new campus allows us to enrich their work experience, champion our Midwest roots, and chart a path forthe future."