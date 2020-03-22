PROGRESS: Sterling Computers moves headquarters to ex-Gateway campus in North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY– Sterling Computers Corp., one of the fastest growing private companies in America, opened its new corporate headquarters in North Sioux City.
The 83,000-square-foot space, which once housed Gateway Computers, now offers modern workspaces, a robust greenspace, and a host of other amenities spread across two levels.
Last year's unveiling marked the end of a year-long expansion initiative for Sterling, one that saw a complete overhaul of the previous structure and a focus on creating a dynamic, collaborative work environment.
The two-story office space was renovated with an emphasis on fostering a modern work environment akin to those found in Silicon Valley. Designs included open concepts and ample green space and numerous employee amenities.
“We see our new headquarters as an investment in our employees,” "They are the backbone of our business, and this new campus allows us to enrich their work experience, champion our Midwest roots, and chart a path forthe future."
Sterling paid nearly $4.68 million for the property, which includes 83,000 square feet of office space, a 106,000-square foot distribution center and more than 20 acres.
"This campus was a natural choice for our new headquarters as it allows us to accelerate our expansion plans while still grounding the company in our local, Midwest roots,” Sterling President and CEO Brad Moore said. "We look forward to adding jobs and partnering with other investors to reinvigorate the former Gateway campus, where many of our employees once called home.”
Sterling, the largest technology company in South Dakota, has over 23 years of experience helping customers solve the most complex requirements of their IT environments.
The company serves customers nationwide, from federal and local government agencies to education and commercial clients.
Sterling, which was started in Norfolk, Nebraska, also has locations in Norfolk and Omaha; Sacramento, California; Tampa, Florida; and Dulles, Virginia.