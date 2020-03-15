PROGRESS: Briar Cliff University rolls out masters in nursing program

SIOUX CITY -- In an effort to meet a growing need in the community and beyond for mental health practitioners, Briar Cliff University has added a new nursing program.

Starting last fall, the Sioux City college began offering a Master of Science in Nursing: Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program, which focuses on the care of individuals with psychiatric mental health conditions.

"The need for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners has never been greater," Briar Cliff President Rachelle Karstens said. "Only 44 percent of adults and only 20 percent of children and adolescents receive the mental health and substance abuse care that they need. Treatment is often delayed for many reasons; and less than half ever receive any form of treatment, significantly contributing to an increased suicide rate."

The program will include specialty courses in neuroscience of pharmacology, therapeutic modalities, and psychiatric and behavioral health care of children, adolescents, adults and older individuals to prepare students to become advanced practice nurses and mental health care providers.

