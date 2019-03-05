LE MARS, Iowa -- Floyd Valley Healthcare teamed up with the Sioux City Musketeers hockey team for a special promotion during the 2018-19 season that honors pediatric patients at the Le Mars hospital.
Six “Floyd Valley Hot Shots” receive tickets to the games, a commemorative Musketeer jersey and memorabilia, including a hat, souvenir puck and autographed poster.
The “Hot Shots” get an opportunity to meet the team, a special mention before the start of the game, and a chance to toss the ceremonial puck at the start of the game.
Ann Cole-Nelson, community relations manager for Floyd Valley Healthcare, and Julie Lake, account executive for the Sioux City Musketeers, collaborated on the project for several months.
They both said it's exciting to see the children chosen as the “Hot Shots.”
“We both get a little giddy thinking about that child and their family and just letting them have a night of fun," Cole-Nelson said. "Don’t worry about your healthcare, don’t worry about this or that, just be a kid.”
Cole-Nelson said the program is open to children ages 6-17 who’ve received services through Floyd Valley Healthcare, from various pediatric programs, therapies, clinics and other areas of care. A parent or guardian nominates their child.
“We are looking for the kids that have the above the normal illnesses throughout their life,” she said last July of the selection process. “Maybe they have ADHD or autism, maybe some pediatric cancer. It might not have been an illness, it might have been an injury, maybe they were in an accident or have a sports-related injury.”
Applications are closed for this season, but parents and guardians are encouraged to check back in the summer to apply.