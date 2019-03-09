SIOUX CITY -- Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City has adopted a new name and brand identity.
All of the Mercy Health Network's wholly owned hospitals, clinics and other care sites will now use the name MercyOne, along with a facility locator.
In Sioux City, the downtown hospital will be known as Mercy One - Siouxland Medical Center.
The new logo includes the same cross the former Mercy logo had, but now it's situated within the word "Mercy."
Formed in 1998 by Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI) and Trinity Health, Mercy Health Network includes more than 43 owned, joint venture and affiliated medical centers and hospital campuses, along with more than 230 primary care clinics and other health facilities, all generating more than $3 billion in combined revenue and employing more than 20,000 people. The network of hospitals and care sites previously were identified by dozens of different brand names, logos and messages.
The Mercy Health Network includes 13 facilities and more than 2,000 physicians and advanced practice providers in Iowa, according to the company.
“Over the past 20 years, Mercy Health Network has grown significantly, expanding our network of locations, clinical capabilities, services and geographic reach,” Bob Ritz, Mercy Health Network president and CEO, said in a statement. “Our unifying name and look are key steps in progressing from an individual location to a more visible, integrated health system working together to provide statewide access and expertise.”
Ritz said the new logo and brand are intended to portray MercyOne as a unified healthcare force with a unified approach to care.
Beth Hughes, president of MercyOne - Siouxland Medical Center, said branding changes are underway in the region.
"You're going to see quite a bit, everything that has our logo on it currently, from badges to interior signage -- of course, the largest thing you'll notice is we will start to change the signs on the outside of all of our buildings," she said. The process of changing the logos and signs will be gradual, and the outside signs could take 18 months to be replaced.
MercyOne - Siouxland Medical Center, the only Level II Trauma Center in western Iowa, serves 33 counties in the tri-state area. The system also owns rural hospitals in Primghar, Iowa, and Oakland, Nebraska, manages hospitals in Pender, Nebraska, and Hawarden, Iowa, and directs 36 owned or managed family practice and specialty clinics in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.