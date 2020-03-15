PROGRESS: MercyOne offers cutting-edge technology for patients

HEART SURGERY

MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular surgeons have increased the number of patients served by 350 percent in the last year. Innovative procedures, such as sutureless aortic valve replacement procedures, became an option for Siouxland patients in 2019.

Dr. Giovanni Ciuffo, medical director for Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, performed the alternative, minimally-invasive technique for the first time in Siouxland with the assistance of Dr. Stilianos Efstratiadis, medical director of cardiology.

Ciuffo says the new valve sutureless system "allows you to deploy the valve in the aorta in the position where it needs to be, without having to use stitches. It sort of grabs the portion of the heart where it has to stay and it becomes a part of it."

Ciuffo says the minimally invasive surgery and sutureless valve was a perfect option for one his patients, Mollianne Heikes. Since her surgery, Heikes is up and back to her active lifestyle.

"The medical staff was just great. I have nothing but good to say about this new procedure," Heikes says.