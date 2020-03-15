PROGRESS: Northwestern College joins program studying unknown gene functions

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College was recently accepted into the second cohort of colleges and universities participating in the SEA-GENES project.

The program, offered by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science Education Alliance, enables students to discover previously unknown functions of genes. Just eight institutions are part of this cohort.

SEA-GENES is a sequel to SEA-PHAGES, a program Northwestern was invited to join in 2016. Currently Northwestern is one of just two institutions in Iowa and one of just 40 baccalaureate colleges worldwide involved in SEA-PHAGES, which gives students the opportunity to contribute to a global effort to discover phages, the term for viruses that infect bacteria.

At Northwestern, SEA-PHAGES is integrated into two courses. Students begin by discovering, purifying, characterizing and naming a phage. Then, once the DNA of a phage has been sequenced, they learn how to annotate the sequenced phage genomes. To date, more than 40 Northwestern undergraduates have peer-reviewed publications as a result of their phage research and discoveries.