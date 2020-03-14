PROGRESS: Nylen Cancer Center upgrades CT scanner

SIOUX CITY -- The June E. Nylen Cancer Center has added a new CT Scanner that allows for even more advanced diagnostic imaging and treatment planning for cancer patients in Siouxland.
This machine, installed in November in the Klinger Companies, Inc. and Gleeson Family Foundation Diagnostic Imaging Suite, has several features specifically for oncology. According to Radiation Oncology Manager Makayla Davidson, the Cancer Center delayed the purchase and installation knowing that the Siemens Confidence RT Pro was coming available.
The Cancer Center’s new 64-slice CT Scanner features iterative Metal Artifact Reduction (iMAR), which focuses on reducing metal artifact from pacemakers, hip implants, dental fillings, etc. to allow for better image quality to promote detailed contouring and dose planning for radiation therapy. It also has other advanced techniques for treatment planning. For example, with dual energy there is better contrasting in the density of different tissue within the body – like between the tumor and normal tissue.
The CT machine also integrates with advancements in the Cancer Center’s radiation treatment machines and provides quicker, more efficient scan times than the previous machine.
There also have been further upgrades to the scanner.
"After the first of the year, we will begin the process of implementing respiratory gating technology, which is used to monitor and account for slight patient and tumor movement to deliver precise treatment," Davidson said.
"Our new imaging system can provide the high-quality visuals our doctors need to effectively proceed with radiation therapy planning. As a result, patients will receive precise treatments with detailed planning."