PROGRESS: Nylen Cancer Center upgrades CT scanner

SIOUX CITY -- The June E. Nylen Cancer Center has added a new CT Scanner that allows for even more advanced diagnostic imaging and treatment planning for cancer patients in Siouxland.

This machine, installed in November in the Klinger Companies, Inc. and Gleeson Family Foundation Diagnostic Imaging Suite, has several features specifically for oncology. According to Radiation Oncology Manager Makayla Davidson, the Cancer Center delayed the purchase and installation knowing that the Siemens Confidence RT Pro was coming available.

The Cancer Center’s new 64-slice CT Scanner features iterative Metal Artifact Reduction (iMAR), which focuses on reducing metal artifact from pacemakers, hip implants, dental fillings, etc. to allow for better image quality to promote detailed contouring and dose planning for radiation therapy. It also has other advanced techniques for treatment planning. For example, with dual energy there is better contrasting in the density of different tissue within the body – like between the tumor and normal tissue.

The CT machine also integrates with advancements in the Cancer Center’s radiation treatment machines and provides quicker, more efficient scan times than the previous machine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There also have been further upgrades to the scanner.