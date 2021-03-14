PROGRESS: Patients experience success with latest heart procedure at MercyOne Siouxland

The procedure is an impressive collaboration between several teams in the Heart and Vascular Center that work to create the best personalized experience and outcome for each patient.

"It's a multidisciplinary effort with very experienced interventional cardiologists, a surgeon and very experienced nurses," Efstratiadis said. "Radiology techs along with anesthesiologists and echocardiography techs are also heavily involved to achieve an outstanding result."

"Through the advancement of science and multiple studies, it's actually been demonstrated that this type of therapy is actually not only safe, but as equally effective, and in some cases superior to open heart surgery," MercyOne Siouxland Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Glynne Edwards said.

Patients may feel relief from their symptoms soon after their TAVR procedure, while others take a bit longer to get back to normal.

For Donna, it was almost immediate.

"I was out of the hospital two days later, was back at home and able to cook for myself," she says.

And Otto is back to living independently and getting around like he used to.

"I feel pretty good. It's helped me quite a bit," he says.

"You have to have faith," Donna shares. "I knew my doctors believed they could do it, and I trusted them. Everyone at MercyOne from the cleaning staff to the surgeons made my experience amazing."

