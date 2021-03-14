PROGRESS: Patients experience success with latest heart procedure at MercyOne Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- "I felt like I was going down so I told my daughter, I've got to do something. I'm going to try this," says 96-year-old Otto Albrecht.
"My whole life changed. I am usually 'go-go-go', but I was getting tired just walking across my living room," adds Donna Klemme, 75.
Donna and Otto are two of the first 12 patients to undergo a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, or TAVR, heart procedure at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Doctors told Donna that she had a condition called aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve opening. When a heart valve can't fully open and close like it should, it makes it harder for the heart to pump blood. That's what was making Donna so tired.
"I kept praying about what to do," Donna said. "And then someone from Dr. E's office called to make an appointment for a check-up."
Dr. Stilianos Efstratiadis, the Medical Director of Cardiology at MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center, explained she would be a good candidate for TAVR. Unlike open heart surgery, TAVR uses a less invasive approach to replace a diseased aortic valve.
Efstratiadis, an interventional cardiologist, says, "In this procedure, we insert a catheter in the patient's leg and guide it to their heart. A replacement valve is inserted through the catheter and guided to their heart. A balloon is expanded to press the valve into place."
The procedure is an impressive collaboration between several teams in the Heart and Vascular Center that work to create the best personalized experience and outcome for each patient.
"It's a multidisciplinary effort with very experienced interventional cardiologists, a surgeon and very experienced nurses," Efstratiadis said. "Radiology techs along with anesthesiologists and echocardiography techs are also heavily involved to achieve an outstanding result."
"Through the advancement of science and multiple studies, it's actually been demonstrated that this type of therapy is actually not only safe, but as equally effective, and in some cases superior to open heart surgery," MercyOne Siouxland Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Glynne Edwards said.
Patients may feel relief from their symptoms soon after their TAVR procedure, while others take a bit longer to get back to normal.
For Donna, it was almost immediate.
"I was out of the hospital two days later, was back at home and able to cook for myself," she says.
And Otto is back to living independently and getting around like he used to.
"I feel pretty good. It's helped me quite a bit," he says.
"You have to have faith," Donna shares. "I knew my doctors believed they could do it, and I trusted them. Everyone at MercyOne from the cleaning staff to the surgeons made my experience amazing."