SIOUX CITY -- A widow living in Sioux City barely had enough money to pay her rent, so she and her five children went without electricity and running water for several months, according to Brendyn Richards, director of development and advocacy for Siouxland Community Health Center.
Richards said this woman's story and others like hers led the health center to seek federal grant funding to purchase a mobile shower unit. The unit, which has since been painted shades of blue and emblazoned with the health center's logo, was unveiled to the community Sept. 15 during Convoy of Hope at Cook Park. It will primarily serve individuals living in substandard housing and those who are homeless.
The $70,000 mobile shower unit features three full bathrooms, one of which is handicap accessible. Health center staff provide soap, towels, razors, toothpaste, toothbrushes, combs and other hygiene products, as well as health coaching and free HIV and hepatitis C testing on site.
"It's really to increase our outreach and education efforts for specific populations that don't necessarily come to the health center. People that have a need for a shower, health care is probably the last thing that they're worrying about. They're worrying about, 'Where am I going to sleep tonight? How am I going to pay my bills?'" said Brandi Steck, the health center's HIV and Title X program manager. "We will meet one need, which will be the showering, and then also encourage them to receive health care services while they're out there."
Steck said some homeless individuals are reluctant to shower because they are afraid someone might steal their belongings while they are showering. She said each bathroom in the mobile unit has a lockable door.
"You're safe. It's private. You can put your clothes down. There's no risk of anyone coming in and hurting you and taking your clothes," she said.
Although health center staff plan to take the unit to other places in the community, Steck said there is a high need for it downtown, where the health center is located and the homeless tend to congregate. Richards also noted the existence of dormitory-style apartments in the area, where shower access may be limited.
Jessica Krieg, the health center's marketing coordinator, said staff plan to operate the shower unit Wednesday nights through October. When the weather warms up in April, she said the unit will be operational again. With community sponsorships and donations of supplies, she said staff could run the unit more frequently.
"The majority of the ongoing expenses will be the supplies," she said. "We are looking for transportation if we do have to go off site. We're always willing to take on donations and volunteer time."