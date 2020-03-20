PROGRESS: Sioux City's first hospice house in the works

By October, the group had raised $1.5 million of its $4.5 million goal to fund construction and provide an endowment.

Macfarlane said in February that fundraising was progressing and potential donors are receptive to the idea.

"I feel it's going well and we're getting the word out and educating people about what a hospice house is," she said. "They're really excited about it and think it will be a great asset to the community."

Mitchell House will have room for six hospice residents age 18 or older to live in a home-like environment. Each patient room will have space for a spouse and family to stay, and families can use the building's kitchen to cook food for loved ones and hospice patients. Each patient's room, Macfarlane said, could sleep five people.

"Most of these people haven't slept alone, when they're older, they've been married for 50-plus years, they haven't slept alone, they don't want to," Macfarlane told the Journal in October. "They can stay with the resident, or if family members come in from out of town, they'll have a pull-out couch that sleeps two."