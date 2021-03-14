PROGRESS: Siouxland Community Health Center renovations create room for more services

Something had to be done to add room for the increased demand for services.

Rather than expand, they chose to renovate and make better use of existing space. Kaptain-Dahlen said parking at the center, built in 2008 at 1021 Nebraska St., is already at a premium, and they didn't want to lose parking spots to a building addition.

When looking at how the current space was utilized, they knew there were more efficient ways to organize the departments within the facility that could lead to more clinical space. Every department was examined, and nearly all of the 300 staff members were affected. Funding came from the center's cash reserves.

"Construction has been done in every part of our building except the administration area," Kaptain-Dahlen said.

One of the goals was to make high-traffic areas more accessible to the public. That put the spotlight on the pharmacy and urgent care clinic, both of which had been located on the upper level. They now will be on the ground level, easier to get to.

"It's just easier to access us. That was job one with this," Piplani said.