PROGRESS: UnityPoint opens pediatrics clinic, expands podiatry clinic, adds surgeon

“We are proud to provide such a wide range of care,” Antonopoulos said. “We have access to some of the most advanced technology available in providing surgical reconstructive care for those with serious foot, ankle and lower extremity conditions.”

“We hear from patients all the time that we have greatly improved their quality of life by restoring function and reducing the pain and discomfort they had been experiencing,” Tallerico added.

The expanded space at Sunnybrook Medical Plaza, in addition to the St. Luke’s Campus location on Pierce Street, provides a convenient location for patients to be seen no matter where in Siouxland they live.

MORE FAMILY MEDICINE PROVIDERS

The growth seen in 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City has carried into 2021. Early in the year, UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Sunnybrook added Drs. Shauna LaFleur and Alisa Olson.

Before joining UnityPoint Clinic, both LaFluer and Olson were family medicine physicians at Family Health Care of Siouxland. They look forward to providing their patients at Sunnybrook Family Medicine with the medical information, options and support needed to meet each patient where they are at in their health journey.