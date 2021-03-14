PROGRESS: UnityPoint opens pediatrics clinic, expands podiatry clinic, adds surgeon

SIOUX CITY -- There's no question that COVID-19 dominated headlines in 2020 while having a significant impact on operations at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City. Challenged to manage a once-in-a-generation pandemic, the system's frontline care providers rose to the occasion time and time again.
The year brought about a number of enhancements and additions. From the addition of an internationally-trained surgeon to the establishment of a new pediatrics clinic and an expanded podiatry clinic, there are plenty of positives to remember about last year.
PEDIATRICS CLINIC
UnityPoint Health – Sioux City kicked off 2020 with the opening of UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics – Sunnybrook in February. Headed up by Drs. Jeremy Granger and Sandra Granger, and Ashley Knapp, PA-C; the clinic saw its first patients on Feb. 6, 2020.
The clinic serves children under the age of 18, offering same-day care of acute illnesses and injuries, well child exams, sports physicals, immunizations and more. Now more than a year removed from the grand opening, the three providers are thrilled to serve so many children in Siouxland.
“This first year has been interesting with starting a new clinic during a pandemic,” Sandra Granger said. “We’re grateful to our patients for trusting us with their children and looking to us for expert advice as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”
“We would like to thank our community, team members and patients as we celebrate our first year,” Jeremy Granger added. “We’ve built so many great relationships with families, and we can’t wait to welcome many more children into our practice in the years to come."
With demand for advanced gastrointestinal surgery at an all-time high, UnityPoint Clinic General & Colorectal Surgery welcomed Dr. Sunu Philip to its care team.
With schooling and training at renowned institutions across the globe, Philip is certified by the American Board of Surgery. He specializes in applying minimally invasive approaches to acute care surgery, gastrointestinal tract surgery, hepato-biliary and endocrine surgery. Additionally, he has sub-specialty training in general thoracic surgery focused on lung and esophageal disease.
Philip joined Drs. Luis Lebredo and Gokul Subhas in the practice.
FOOT AND ANKLE CARE
On the heels of the addition of the pediatrics clinic at Sunnybrook, UnityPoint Clinic Foot & Ankle was expanded at the same location. The care team, headed by Drs. Kosta Antonopoulos and Valerie Tallerico, offers convenient access to advanced care for a number of podiatric conditions including sports injuries, trauma and fracture care, heel pain and plantar fasciitis, pediatric foot care, diabetic and geriatric foot care, surgical intervention and more.
“We are proud to provide such a wide range of care,” Antonopoulos said. “We have access to some of the most advanced technology available in providing surgical reconstructive care for those with serious foot, ankle and lower extremity conditions.”
“We hear from patients all the time that we have greatly improved their quality of life by restoring function and reducing the pain and discomfort they had been experiencing,” Tallerico added.
The expanded space at Sunnybrook Medical Plaza, in addition to the St. Luke’s Campus location on Pierce Street, provides a convenient location for patients to be seen no matter where in Siouxland they live.
MORE FAMILY MEDICINE PROVIDERS
The growth seen in 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City has carried into 2021. Early in the year, UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Sunnybrook added Drs. Shauna LaFleur and Alisa Olson.
Before joining UnityPoint Clinic, both LaFluer and Olson were family medicine physicians at Family Health Care of Siouxland. They look forward to providing their patients at Sunnybrook Family Medicine with the medical information, options and support needed to meet each patient where they are at in their health journey.
“I’m excited to welcome these new providers to our healthcare family,” said Granger, UnityPoint Health Clinic Regional medical director. “They come to us with a great blend of education and expertise, as well as a strong passion for providing the best outcome for every patient every time.”