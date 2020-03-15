PROGRESS: UnityPoint St. Luke's acquires specialized ultrasound equipment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"We visualize the whole trachea and bronchial tree," he said. "Then we know from the anatomy, after we have looked at the CAT scan, where the lymph node is. We bring the scope back close to that part of that airway. We switch on the ultrasound. We look at the lymph node through the wall of the airway. We pass the needle through that airway multiple times into that lymph node and we aspirate the specimen through that."

The procedure takes about half an hour. With pathology onsite, Gupta said a diagnosis is made immediately.

"We have pathology right in the room, which can tell us -- 'Does it look like cancer? Does it look like infection? Does it look like lymphoma?' They can help in that diagnosis," he said. "That's very good for the patients. They walk out knowing what they have."

For patients who have a lung mass that may be cancerous and/or a history of smoking. Gupta said it's imperative to know whether cancer has spread outside of the lung in between the lung segments.