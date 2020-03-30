PROGRESS: Art Center undergoes changes

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Art Center opened two new exhibition spaces in October 2019 as well as the recently updated Junior League Hands On! Gallery.

The Art Center's former studio space was turned into art storage on the second level and the current art storage transformed into a gallery on the first level. The hands-on gallery was relocated to the conference room space to make way for another art gallery on the first level.

In total, the renovations allowed the Art Center to display more of its 1,100 works in its permanent collection.

The project, which was funded using general obligation bonds under the city's capital improvements plan, came on the heels of the opening of the Art Center's new 11,000-square-foot Gilchrist Learning Center in September 2018.

"We want to congratulate the Sioux City Art Center on being good stewards of taxpayers' money," Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore said at the time of the grand reopening.

The Junior League of Sioux City donated $80,000 to create a new Children's Hands On! Gallery.

The original Hands On! Gallery, which opened in 1997, was also a project of the organization of women dedicated to promoting volunteerism in Siouxland.

The Junior League's donation funded participatory stations, their fabrication and installation, as well as carpeting and designing fees.

