PROGRESS: Beer Can Alley opens on Sioux City's Fourth Street

SIOUX CITY -- Allie Townsend would like you to know country music isn't all about the gal whose guy has done her wrong or the guy whose best friend is hitching a ride to doggie heaven.
"If you think all country music is sad music, then you haven't heard good country music," the veteran bar manager and unabashed Luke Combs fan said decisively.
Townsend sounded pretty confident in her opinions. Then again, she has been seeing a steady stream of country music fans congregating at Beer Can Alley, an 1109 Fourth St. bar, which opened earlier this month.
"We're the type of country bar in which people will be singing along to (Kenny Rogers') 'The Gamblers,'" she said. "It doesn't matter if it is old school country or new school country, we're all fans here."
According to businessman Jesus Sanchez, Beer Can Alley will help fill a niche that was needed on Sioux City's Historic Fourth Street.
Sanchez has already tested the landscape by opening Rox & Rails, a now-closed country bar located next door to his popular 1008 Fourth St. Key Club.
Bringing Beer Can Alley, a family-owned country nightclub with locations in Omaha and Des Moines, to Sioux City was a slam dunk for Sanchez.
"Beer Can Alley is already an established name with concert promoters in the Midwest," he said. "That means we'll be able to bring in first-class talent on a regular basis."
Which is good news for Katelyn Angerman, who noted that Beer Can Alley's dance floor is a perfect place for a bit of boot-scooting.
"We've literally had customers of all ages and walks of life," the Hank Williams Jr. fan noted. "That's a good sign."
Like Townsend, co-manager Angerman has more than a decade in the bar biz.
"I worked with Jesus at the Key Club and knew what a great boss he is," Angerman said. "I jumped at the chance to help manage Beer Can Alley."
Similarly, Townsend has spent her career at various places along Fourth Street as well as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Yet Beer Can Alley most reminded Townsend of the bars back in her hometown of Pierson, Iowa.
"That's exactly the vibe we're going for," she said. "We're a small-town bar where everybody knows your name."
Sanchez agreed with Townsend's assessment.
"We're in rural America," he said. "Rural America loves its country music."
