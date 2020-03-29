PROGRESS: Completion nears for Sioux City riverfront trails

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That is adjacent to the big Interstate 29 reconstruction project of 11 years that finished in 2019, which was one delaying factor. Another was getting various permits that are required since several entities provided funding, which reduced the city's direct costs. Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for some time wasn't acting on permits.

"When this trail is completed, bikers, runners and walkers will be able to enjoy over 12 miles of continuous trail along the Missouri and Big Sioux Rivers," Salvatore said.

Once that is completed, plus another half-mile section ahead in 2020 is added, the city will move from 28 miles to 30 combined miles of recreation trails.

Salvatore said a second trail segment will also be added by summer on the city's north side, with a four-tenths-of-a-mile segment leading further north from the end of the Floyd River Trail in an old railroad bed. That piece will be started by June 1 and be finished in 25 working days in a contract worth $171,000.

That segment in the Leeds neighborhood of the city will extend from near Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard where in July 2018 a railroad bridge, built at a cost of $1.2 million, provided a direct link between the Floyd River and Outer Drive trails.