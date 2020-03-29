PROGRESS: Cone Park remains popular draw in third season of operation

SIOUX CITY -- With Cone Park's third winter season of operation now in the books, the park seems to be as popular as ever.
Between December and March, 25,731 people visited the park at 3800 Line Drive, which boasts a 700-foot tubing hill, bunny hill and 5,400-square-foot ice skating rink. That number is up nearly 6,000 people from last year.
"We were very pleased with the weather and the participation this year," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said. "This season will be hard to top. We had an extended Christmas break and great weather on the weekends, which always drives up our attendance. We couldn't be more happy with how the season turned out this year."
For the third season, adjustments were made to the grade of the bunny hill. A new parking lot was another welcome addition for the park's third year. During its first two years of operation, visitors parked in an overflow area at the IBP Ice Center.
"We feel like the parking lot made a huge difference in our attendance," Salvatore said.
Besides the main tubing hill, Cone Park also offers Blue Bunny Hill, which is a shorter hill designed for people of all ages. Take the carpet lift up and exit to the left at the blue signs for the bunny hill. When park-goers need a break from the snow-covered slope, they can warm themselves around a brick fire pit or walk a few extra feet to the day lodge.
