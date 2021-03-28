PROGRESS: Continuous Sioux City riverfront trail finally completed

SIOUX CITY -- The most crucial trail connection in the Sioux City metro -- 1.5 miles in the vicinity of the new Siouxland Expo Center -- was completed last fall.

The middle connector in the vicinity of the new Siouxland Expo Center finally links the city's southernmost trail, in Chautauqua Park, to Chris Larsen Park, and on north to Riverside Park. Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said roughly $3 million of the $3.5 million project was funded through a $1 million Missouri River Historical Development grant and two other state grants.

"It was very long-awaited," Salvatore said of the concrete paved trail. "So now we have continuous 14 miles of trail along the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers."

Salvatore said there is still a small section of trail on South Lafayette Street, which stretches from the Expo Center to the city's lift station, that needs to be filled in. He said that section spanning less than a quarter mile will be constructed in April.

The Leeds connector, which is located on an old abandoned railroad bed, was also completed last year, according to Salvatore. He said the half-mile section of concrete paved trail begins across the street from Leeds Park and connects to the new Outer Drive pedestrian bridge. That project cost $170,000.