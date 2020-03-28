PROGRESS: Expo Center nears opening this summer

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Expo Center, a multi-purpose venue, is nearing completion in the former Sioux City stockyards on a parcel bounded by Interstate 29 and the Floyd River channel.

The nearly $15 million venue, which boasts approximately 85,000 square feet of arena space, is expected to open by July 1. Once completed, the building will be owned by the nonprofit Siouxland Expo Center and managed by the City of Sioux City. The venue will host a wide range of activities, from large trade shows to youth sports tournaments.

The Expo Center is one of several of the big-ticket items that are part of the city's Reinvestment District, which is diverting nearly $14 million in future hotel/motel and sales tax money into unique projects designed to increase tourism and quality of life.

The Sioux City Council awarded a $14.94 million contract to L&L Builders for the Expo Center last May. The Expo Center is expected to use $6.5 million of that amount, along with $2 million from the city and $1.5 million from Woodbury County.