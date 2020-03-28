PROGRESS: Expo Center nears opening this summer

You have free articles remaining.
SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Expo Center, a multi-purpose venue, is nearing completion in the former Sioux City stockyards on a parcel bounded by Interstate 29 and the Floyd River channel.
The nearly $15 million venue, which boasts approximately 85,000 square feet of arena space, is expected to open by July 1. Once completed, the building will be owned by the nonprofit Siouxland Expo Center and managed by the City of Sioux City. The venue will host a wide range of activities, from large trade shows to youth sports tournaments.
The Expo Center is one of several of the big-ticket items that are part of the city's Reinvestment District, which is diverting nearly $14 million in future hotel/motel and sales tax money into unique projects designed to increase tourism and quality of life.
The Sioux City Council awarded a $14.94 million contract to L&L Builders for the Expo Center last May. The Expo Center is expected to use $6.5 million of that amount, along with $2 million from the city and $1.5 million from Woodbury County.
"It fulfills a missing need in our community," Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said during a ceremonial groundbreaking last June. "The artificial sports turf provided in this facility will be a big benefit for our local teams and keep families home for tournaments instead of having to travel hours away to participate."
Local leaders have been working for more than a decade to bring an ag-focused expo center to Woodbury County. But after costs rose to around $17 million -- $5 million above earlier estimates -- organizers were forced to downsize the project and change its emphasis.
The word "Ag" was dropped from the building name, reflecting not only the reduced emphasis on equestrian shows, but also the broader events envisioned for the center. A number of changes were made to reduce expenses, including cutting the overall square footage. The building will be big enough to install a full-size artificial-turf field for football and soccer games.
The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, which currently is housed in the Long Lines Family Rec Center, also will move its offices and activities to the Expo Center, including its climbing wall. Other Expo Center features include two conference rooms, locker rooms and a concession/kitchen area.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!