PROGRESS: Marto Brewing Co. opens in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A little more than nine months after Marto Brewing Co. opened its 930 Fourth St. brewery, taproom and restaurant, founder Erik Martin was anxious to talk up head chef Nick Goodwin's new-for-2020 food menu.

"We've added wood-fired sirloin and cedar salmon to the entree menu," Martin explained. "Plus we've expanded our appetizer and Neapolitan pizza menus."

It probably goes without saying that Marto's beer menu is always in flux with both products made on site as well as products brewed nearby.

"There's never a bad time for new beer," Martin said

Indeed, Marto Brewing Co. has earned a buzzy reputation for its beer as well as for its food.

Martin knew that he had a winner in his namesake Erik's Brew Burger, which is a brisket and bacon patty, smothered in bacon jam, marinated onions and dark green arugula leaves.

Plus, like everything else on Marto's menu, the burger pairs well with beer.

According to Martin, everything begins and ends with beer. In fact, Marto Beers has been winning awards and attracting a fan base for nearly six years.

