PROGRESS: Marto Brewing Co. opens in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A little more than nine months after Marto Brewing Co. opened its 930 Fourth St. brewery, taproom and restaurant, founder Erik Martin was anxious to talk up head chef Nick Goodwin's new-for-2020 food menu.
"We've added wood-fired sirloin and cedar salmon to the entree menu," Martin explained. "Plus we've expanded our appetizer and Neapolitan pizza menus."
It probably goes without saying that Marto's beer menu is always in flux with both products made on site as well as products brewed nearby.
"There's never a bad time for new beer," Martin said
Indeed, Marto Brewing Co. has earned a buzzy reputation for its beer as well as for its food.
Martin knew that he had a winner in his namesake Erik's Brew Burger, which is a brisket and bacon patty, smothered in bacon jam, marinated onions and dark green arugula leaves.
Plus, like everything else on Marto's menu, the burger pairs well with beer.
According to Martin, everything begins and ends with beer. In fact, Marto Beers has been winning awards and attracting a fan base for nearly six years.
You have free articles remaining.
Martin said his plan was always to establish the craft beer line while looking for a suitable location for an eatery and brewery.
After securing a site, east of the Promenade Cinema across the street from the soon-to-be-opened Courtyard by Marriott, he knew Marto would be sitting on some pretty sweet Sioux City real estate.
Opening to great fanfare in July 2019, Martin said business has been brisk since Day One.
It all came down to serving good food and better brew.
Acknowledging the creative comfort food spearheaded by Goodwin, a veteran chef who previously worked at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Main + Abbey, Martin set out to raise the bar when it comes to craft beer.
"Our customers have been great to us," he said. "They have a great time and, then, they'll tell their friends."
Before long, Marto became a destination spot for a fun time out on the town.
Plus, Martin said, Marto Brewing Co. has plenty of exciting new beers, pizzas, burgers and entrees on the drawing board.
"We're always thinking ahead," Martin said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!