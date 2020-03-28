PROGRESS: New Arena Sports Academy sees flurry of activity

"I think our expectations on everything we do are very high because of the preparation and work we put in. Some people kind of think we just opened the doors, but this was the cumulation of being out and making contacts and a lot of planning," said Cooper, who also serves as the basketball director. "It is working out how we thought it out. Our mission in this thing is to serve the community."

The last basketball tournament hosted by the Arena Sports Academy had 95 teams in it.

"There is not a single venue with five courts that is able to bring in that many teams," Cooper said. "Things like that are important to us and we are constantly trying to push the envelope. We go out there and attract people to come play here on our home floor."

That tournament was the culmination of all of the work Carlson and Cooper have put in the last few years, building the relationships needed in order to get teams from Omaha, Sioux Falls and Kansas City to Sioux City for the first time.

"When we were out in other cities around the region and really nationally, we sold Sioux City. They don't understand Sioux City has a lot of awesome things here," Cooper said. "People now want to come here. Sioux City after the last (90) days has been a destination."