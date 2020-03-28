PROGRESS: New Arena Sports Academy sees flurry of activity

SIOUX CITY -- Jeff Carlson, Dustin Cooper and Mike Hesse all grew up in Sioux City. They all stayed in Sioux City to attend college. All three have stayed in Sioux City to raise their families.
Because of their experiences growing up in Sioux City, they all knew their children had a major need in the community - a place to host major youth basketball and volleyball tournaments along with other events. Until the last year, youth teams from Sioux City had to go outside of the city in order to participate in those big tournaments.
So the group worked together to create a facility for their children and the youth in Sioux City. After a few years of work, the goal came to fruition about 90 days ago when the Arena Sports Academy opened its doors in the former Hobby Lobby building at 4501 Southern Hills Drive, which is close to Southern Hills Mall and Lakeport Commons Shopping Center.
According to Carlson, 10,000 youths have been served with various youth basketball tournaments, volleyball tournaments and different programs that have been offered in those 90 days.
"We've brought in groups from five different states," Carlson said. "The positive response has been really gratifying."
However, the response isn't something that surprises Cooper because the group had high expectations for the facility and what it offers to the community.
"I think our expectations on everything we do are very high because of the preparation and work we put in. Some people kind of think we just opened the doors, but this was the cumulation of being out and making contacts and a lot of planning," said Cooper, who also serves as the basketball director. "It is working out how we thought it out. Our mission in this thing is to serve the community."
The last basketball tournament hosted by the Arena Sports Academy had 95 teams in it.
"There is not a single venue with five courts that is able to bring in that many teams," Cooper said. "Things like that are important to us and we are constantly trying to push the envelope. We go out there and attract people to come play here on our home floor."
That tournament was the culmination of all of the work Carlson and Cooper have put in the last few years, building the relationships needed in order to get teams from Omaha, Sioux Falls and Kansas City to Sioux City for the first time.
You have free articles remaining.
"When we were out in other cities around the region and really nationally, we sold Sioux City. They don't understand Sioux City has a lot of awesome things here," Cooper said. "People now want to come here. Sioux City after the last (90) days has been a destination."
Carlson said the goal was to build a facility and a culture that those same groups would want to come back to instead of just a one-time trip to Sioux City.
"The Omaha Sports Academy is the largest in the region and they previously never sent a team to Sioux City. This is really putting Sioux City on the map in that regard," Carlson said. "If you build it, they will come, but if you build it right, they will come back."
There have been six basketball tournaments hosted by the Arena Sports Academy since the inaugural tournament on Dec. 12-14, which featured 80 teams. There were two wrestling tournaments, one volleyball tournament and a dance camp hosted by a Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader.
"The location was vastly important," Carlson said. "We wanted retail, hotels, restaurants in a close vicinity."
The Arena Sports Academy offers plenty of its own amenities. Chick-fil-A recently announced it will start selling food in the Arena Sports Academy's concession area. Also in the building is the Wells Blue Bunny Family Lounge on the floor along with Chesterman's Grill, a full-line restaurant and lounge overlooking the action on the court.
Besides basketball, volleyball and wrestling tournaments, the Arena Sports Academy plans to host dance camps and archery tournaments. There are also basketball and volleyball leagues planned in the summer and the Arena Wrestling Academy started last summer.
"That's three things that separates us from everyone else. We do have those multiple options for kids. We actually ran the first competitive boys' volleyball match in Sioux City's history," Cooper said. "We want to serve the community and serve the niches to the best of our ability. We think so far outside of the box."
The Great Plains Athletic Conference has also moved its base of operations to the Arena Sports Academy. Morningside and Briar Cliff wrestled a regular-season dual at the Arena Sports Academy and Morningside hosted its annual tournament, the Dave Edmonds Classic, at the Arena Sports Academy. Morningside's men's volleyball team practices at the facility.
GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra is also the director of volleyball operations for the Arena Sports Academy.
This is just the tip of the iceberg for the Arena Sports Academy, too. This has just been 90 days. The group already has a five-year plan in place.
"Ultimately, our mission is to put together the best product we can, fill the facility and do it in the best way possible," Carlson said. "We are a creative group and we see some other opportunities to have an impact."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!