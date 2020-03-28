PROGRESS: Sioux Center water park wins state tourism award

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Sioux Center water park has made such a splash that it earned a top Iowa tourism award in its first year.
Siouxnami Waterpark was named a 2020 Outstanding Attraction for cities with a population of 10,000 or less during an Iowa Tourism Conference held in Des Moines earlier this month.
The water park, which opened in 2019, was one of two entities to receive the Outstanding Attraction honor, which recognizes originality in design, creativity in overcoming challenges, innovation in marketing, and measurable impact on community and state tourism.
"It is great to see the Siouxnami Waterpark recognized by the Iowa Tourism Office as an outstanding attraction," Sioux Center City Manager Scott Wynja said. "We are excited about the impact this facility has made not only for the community of Sioux Center, but to the regional area as well."
According to Dave Ruter, director of the All Seasons Center, the Siouxnami was far from a breeze to complete.
In fact, it took $6.5 million to complete the renovations and additions to the water park, which is attached to the existing indoor All Seasons facilities.
Ruter said the 12,000-square-foot water park includes a 400-foot lazy river, three water slides ranging from 64 to 253 feet at a height of 40 feet and a pool that holds more than 400,000 gallons of water.
It also features Iowa's only aquatic zip line.
Sioux Center Mayor David Krahling is already a fan.
"Here in Sioux Center, we can and should do something like this for our citizens," he said. "It makes (Sioux Center) an attractive place to live and locate a business."
"Siouxnami Park is an attraction that people will come to and visit," he added.
