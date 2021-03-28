PROGRESS: South Sioux City wrapping up flood damage repairs

"That really cold snap shut them down for a while," Maffit said.

Maffit said he expected the repairs to be finished in March or April.

Waiting for warmer spring weather are repairs to the boat ramp near Scenic Park. The riverbank will be rebuilt at the boat ramp basin and 3-4 feet of sediment deposited there during the flooding will be dredged.

"It was hard to get boats in the river at the boat ramps (last year)," Maffit said.

When that work can begin and be completed depends on the weather this spring.

"I'd just like to have it done by boating season," Maffit said.

The boat ramp repairs are included in a $372,148 contract to fix damage to the city's riverfront and Scenic Park. Replacement of a damaged section of recreational trail has been completed, and sand deposits were leveled, covered and seeded. Two sections of Scenic Park riverbank totaling 350 feet that were washed away during the flooding were rebuilt with soil last fall. Workers this spring will install rock riprap to protect the repaired sections, which will be covered with dirt and seeded.