PROGRESS: South Sioux City wrapping up flood damage repairs

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Taking advantage of the Missouri River's lower winter level, South Sioux City proceeded with repairs of city infrastructure damaged during flooding in 2019.
Flooding in 2018 and 2019 took its toll on the city's riverfront Scenic Park campgrounds, storm water drainage system and boat ramp. With normal river levels and no flooding in 2020, the city was able to get a handle on the damage.
As the calendar flipped to 2021, the city continued to repair more than $1.2 million in damage done by flooding in 2019, accepting bids for two projects totaling nearly $620,000 that will restore two sections of riverbank along the riverfront and fix 11 storm water outfalls damaged by high river waters.
"I think they've gone pretty well," city parks and recreation director Gene Maffit said of the repairs, some of which were delayed while necessary U.S. Army Corps of Engineers studies were completed and permits obtained.
"There's a lot of hoops to jump through, and it just takes some time to get all those things in line," Maffit said.
In January, work began on a $247,696 project to fix city storm water outfalls up and down the river that were damaged during the flooding. Work continued through the winter, though frigid weather in the latter half of February temporarily halted work.
"That really cold snap shut them down for a while," Maffit said.
Maffit said he expected the repairs to be finished in March or April.
Waiting for warmer spring weather are repairs to the boat ramp near Scenic Park. The riverbank will be rebuilt at the boat ramp basin and 3-4 feet of sediment deposited there during the flooding will be dredged.
"It was hard to get boats in the river at the boat ramps (last year)," Maffit said.
When that work can begin and be completed depends on the weather this spring.
"I'd just like to have it done by boating season," Maffit said.
The boat ramp repairs are included in a $372,148 contract to fix damage to the city's riverfront and Scenic Park. Replacement of a damaged section of recreational trail has been completed, and sand deposits were leveled, covered and seeded. Two sections of Scenic Park riverbank totaling 350 feet that were washed away during the flooding were rebuilt with soil last fall. Workers this spring will install rock riprap to protect the repaired sections, which will be covered with dirt and seeded.
Repairs at Scenic Park were done in the wake of flooding and in 2020. More than 40 electric pedestals at Scenic Park campsites were replaced last summer, work that wasn't included in the current repair projects.
The two latest flood repair projects will have a minimal impact on the city's budget, deputy treasurer Josiah Boneschans said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, will pay 75% of the costs. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and city will each pay 12.5%, leaving the city's share at $77,480.
Boneschans said the city plans for federal and state budget authority that are used as contingencies each year. The budgeting authority is used only if the city incurs an expense such as flooding.
"We would typically pay for the damages up front out of reserves and then replace the expense with reimbursements from FEMA and NEMA," Boneschans said.
FEMA and NEMA reimburses municipalities for their shares after the work is finished and has been inspected.
The two ongoing projects will wrap up repairs caused by 2019 flooding. The city received $56,094 in FEMA reimbursements for flood repairs in fiscal year 2020.
Construction projects will not include a flood wall that the city had begun contemplating in 2019, when it notified NEMA of interest in building a 3,500-foot-long earthen berm that would have extended from roughly the Norm Waitt YMCA past the Dible Soccer Complex and was aimed at protecting Scenic Park from future flooding.
Maffit said it would have been hard to gain federal approval for the project, and FEMA voiced concerns that a flood wall would push flooding downstream. The project also would have carried a big price tag.