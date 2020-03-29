PROGRESS: Sports betting begins at Hard Rock Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Since December 2019, patrons at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City have been placing wagers on sporting events through the comfort of their laptops or mobile devices.
Sports wagering became legal in Iowa in mid-August and Hard Rock began taking bets inside the casino about a month later.
According to Anthony Torres, director of sports book operations, the downtown casino's initial sports books exceeded projections right out of the gate.
Torres was especially encouraged by the number of first-time sports betters.
"Week after week, we're still getting, 'Hey, this is the first time I've done this. Can you help me?'" he said.
Online betting made things even easier.
"We are excited to introduce online sports betting to our players," Torres said. "Our plan since day one was to ensure that guests will receive the same exemplary experience online as they would if they were to walk directly into the sportsbook, and we believe they will be thrilled with the results."
In order to begin online betting, guests are required to visit the casino and create an account with their name, date of birth, address, mobile phone number and valid email address.
After that, they are able to place sports bets through HardRockSportsbook.com.
To place funds into online sports betting accounts, guests will need to make a cash deposit at the Hard Rock Sportsbook or at any PayNearMe location. Additional funding options will be available in the near future.
Hard Rock's new parking garage at 205 Pearl St. opened just a few weeks after the sportsbook debuted. The four-story, covered garage has direct access to a new casino entrance near the sportsbook
The 530-space ramp extends over Third Street and joins the Hard Rock at a vestibule on the south side of the casino on Third Street.
The 245,000-square-foot garage has low-profile LED luminaries designed for use in parking garages facilitate the movement of vehicle and pedestrian traffic and increased safety.
Construction began in the fall of 2018 on the $10.9 million ramp, which was built in partnership with the city. The city footed roughly $5.5 million of the cost, largely because the ramp is hoped to benefit Tyson Events Center patrons.
