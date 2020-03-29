PROGRESS: Strip mall opens in busy Sunnybrook Village spot

"We are really excited about (Stone Bru). We believe they will bring a lot of foot traffic to the strip," Todd said.

Fleet Farm, which opened in August 2018, or one month before Hobby Lobby, was the biggest retail business built by Anthony Properties, and there is an appetite for more.

"We still have space for big box users next to Hobby Lobby," Todd said, while adding that Jordan officials continue to work on landing a grocery store in Sunnybrook Village.

"That would be a game-changer for our development there," he said.

Todd said he anticipates at least two more retailers will go into the strip mall by the end of 2020. Some options include a nail salon, sandwich shop or ice cream merchant.

Anthony Properties first got involved in Sioux City about four years ago when opening the Summit at Sunnybrook Village - an apartment complex on the ridge overlooking the Sunnybrook shopping area. With Summit "a great success" due to the 225 apartments being completely full, Anthony and Nebraska-based Perry Reid Properties announced a new development is on the way, called Summit Ridge.