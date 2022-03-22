PROGRESS: Summer options coming to Cone Park

SIOUX CITY -- Mountain bike trails and summer tubing are coming to Cone Park, which will make the acclaimed winter park a year-round destination.

"Cone Park has become such a success in the winter months, the city council prioritized having the summer be just as much of a draw as the winter, so that's where some (capital improvement program) dollars were allocated with the focus of summer activities at Cone Park," Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said. "From there, we've had lots of momentum with the mountain bike park and lots of excitement with the summer tubing."

A $2 million bike trails project will incorporate jumps and berms, as well as a pump track. Walkers, hikers and runners will be able to utilize the single-use trails. A plastic-type surface for summer tubing will installed at the park annually on the hill and be removed at the end of the year to make way for snow tubing.

"The mountain bike park project is under design right now. That's going to take anywhere between six to nine months to fully complete that design," Salvatore said in February. "And, then, the construction is tentatively scheduled for spring of 2023. Summer tubing is out for bid. If everything goes as planned, we will be up and running in June."

Cone Park offers a main hill and Blue Bunny Hill, a shorter hill designed for people of all ages, for snow tubing during the winter. Visitors can also skate at the park's ice skating rink. The park was awarded the "outstanding attraction" honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa in 2019. During the park's fifth winter season, 19,897 tickets were sold.

"With our condensed Cone Park winter season, our numbers weren't as high as in years past," Salvatore said. "I will say Cone Park was as popular as ever and we did more field trips, rentals, and events that we have ever done outside of our normal weekend hours."

The Chesterman Foundation donated $1 million toward the mountain bike trail project. Chesterman Company is an independently owned and operated Sioux City-based Coca-Cola bottling company, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

Salvatore said $300,000 still needs to be raised for the project. During the Fiscal Year 2022 budget process, the City Council committed $500,000. The council's support has since grown to $700,000.

In early 2021, Salvatore said the Parks and Recreation Department began working with Jay Chesterman and members of the mountain bike community to develop a plan for trails between Cone and Sertoma parks. The Chesterman Foundation funded a study and the group worked with the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to develop a master plan for mountain bike trails and other bicycle-friendly amenities.

"We really love this project. It's super exciting to have. The idea of a professionally-built, sustainable mountain bike trail, it's going to be a huge benefit for health and wellness, a draw for our community, a benefit for quality of life," Jay Chesterman said during a news conference about the project in early December. "It's going to be amazing."

