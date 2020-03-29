PROGRESS: Tyson Events Center adds new video board, ribbon pannels

SIOUX CITY -- A new video board and the addition of ribbon panels at the Tyson Events Center will keep fans more engaged, while giving sponsors greater exposure, said general manager Tim Savona.

Savona said the nearly $1 million in updates have been in the works for several years, but ultimately came to fruition last year with support from the city and the Events Facilities and Tourism Advisory Board. The Tyson's previous scoreboard was about 15 years old, according to Savona. The facility also lacked ribbon panels, a feature that Savona said is "pretty regular" in other arenas.

"Think about the last 15 years of technology. Think about your cellphone. Think about the TV in your house. How have things changed and enhanced and grown in that time?" he said. "The scoreboard itself, the video board, was just an opportunity to upgrade and get current with the times. ... The ribbon board itself is just an asset that we never had that adds a lot to the game elements."