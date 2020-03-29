PROGRESS: Tyson Events Center adds new video board, ribbon pannels

SIOUX CITY -- A new video board and the addition of ribbon panels at the Tyson Events Center will keep fans more engaged, while giving sponsors greater exposure, said general manager Tim Savona.
Savona said the nearly $1 million in updates have been in the works for several years, but ultimately came to fruition last year with support from the city and the Events Facilities and Tourism Advisory Board. The Tyson's previous scoreboard was about 15 years old, according to Savona. The facility also lacked ribbon panels, a feature that Savona said is "pretty regular" in other arenas.
"Think about the last 15 years of technology. Think about your cellphone. Think about the TV in your house. How have things changed and enhanced and grown in that time?" he said. "The scoreboard itself, the video board, was just an opportunity to upgrade and get current with the times. ... The ribbon board itself is just an asset that we never had that adds a lot to the game elements."
Last year, the Tyson also got a new naming rights partner. In October, Spectra, a private firm that manages the venue for the city, announced it had signed an eight-year deal with Fleet Farm for the naming rights for part of the Tyson Events Center. Fleet Farm, a regional retail chain, opened its first store in Sioux City in August 2018. Philadelphia-based Spectra declined to disclose financial terms of the agreement.
Gateway, a former computer maker based in North Sioux City, had held the naming rights to the arena floor since the Tyson Events Center opened in 2003. Gateway paid $750,000 under a 15-year deal that recently expired. Tyson, the Springdale, Arkanasas-based meat giant, agreed to pay $4 million for the naming rights for the $54 million events center. That gift had been pledged by the former IBP Inc., which was acquired by Tyson in a 2001 deal.
Savona said the new video board, which is 26 feet tall by 44 feet wide, offers more flexibility than the previous one, which had static imagery around a screen with sub-par resolution.
You have free articles remaining.
"Now, with a full video board, every 1-by-1-foot slot is customizable. It's an HDTV, essentially," Savona explained. "The video size is at least four times larger."
The ribbon panels, which are 200 feet long and 3 feet tall, stretch around the east and west sides of the arena's mezzanine. Another panel on the south end is 25 feet wide by 3 feet tall.
"In a game atmosphere, you'll see a scoreboard there," Savona said, pointing to the south panel. "A scoring panel in the middle of the ribbon and then the rotating excitement all around."
Daktronics manufactured the video board and ribbon panels, which arrived at the Tyson in July. Avery Brothers Sign Company, Thompson Electric Company and a series of other local contractors were involved in the installation process, according to Savona.
"It's just been a process of taking down the old board, installing the new one, installing the ribbon panels themselves, running all the electrical wiring and all the fiber cables to get it all communicating to the control room," he said. "That's where everything's kind of done off of computers up in the booth."
During games, Savona said employees do live scoring in the booth. When a goal or touchdown is scored, he said the employees press a button and the words "goal" or "touchdown" flash on the screens. He said the technology allows them to be able to show instant replays and entertainment during breaks in the action.
"Everywhere you look, it just kind of pulls your attention there and excites the atmosphere. You're more engaged and you're more in tune with what's going on," he said. "Our sponsors and partners will have an opportunity to get great visibility and exposure here and get their messages through to the fans."
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!