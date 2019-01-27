SIOUX CITY -- Erik Martin knew downtown Sioux City needed a space that housed a brewery, taproom and restaurant a single location.
Not only that but the Marto Brewing Company president always had the perfect spot in mind: a 7,300-square-foot space, adjacent to the Promenade Cinema 14, near the intersection of the Fourth and Virginia Streets.
Construction is slated to begin in early 2019, with an anticipated opening by late spring or early summer 2019.
"It had always been the ultimate spot for us," Martin said. "It just sort of screamed it should be a brewery with visuals of driving by on Fourth and Virginia, seeing the tanks in the windows."
This unfinished space has been vacant since the California-based developer Civic Partners built the entertainment complex in 2004, backed by millions of dollars in property tax incentives and the city's ill-fated guarantee of a bank loan.
This prime downtown location was a favorite of Martin's early on. However, legal uncertainties made him pass on the property more than once. After all, the bank holding the space's first mortgage foreclosed on the property, causing Civic Partners to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2010.
"There were many times, even in the last year, (where) we thought about 'do we just it back?' or 'do we go find some industrial spot and open on a really lower budget?'" Martin explained. "But, we always had this goal of being a cool spot to hang out at. Knowing (the Promenade building) was there was always in the back of our minds. We kept going back to it."
A judge dismissed Civic Partners' bankruptcy in July after the developer reached a settlement that allowed the city to recoup some of the $2.5 million that the deal had cost the city.
"That made (signing the lease) more doable, especially because (Civic Partners) no longer had to get approval through a bankruptcy court, " Martin said. "Once we saw they were out of litigation, we attacked it right away."
He is quick to acknowledged that securing a space was a long time on coming.
Named by Paste Magazine as one of the nine homebrewers to watch for, Martin and his wife Rachel had wanted to turn Marto into a commercial venture for more than four years.
"We looked at multiple buildings (in Sioux City) before going back to the Promenade," Martin, an Onawa, Iowa resident, said.
So, what can people expect at the new Marto Brewing Company? Plenty of creative brew made with state-of-the-art equipment for starters.
Marto will be installing a 10-barrel brewhouse that is currently being built by American Beer Equipment, of Lincoln, Neb. It will have four 10-barrel fermenters and one 20-barrel fermenter. One 20-barrel and five 10-barrel bright tanks will be used for maturing, packaging and serving. Initial brewing capacity, Martin said, will be around 1,200 barrels.
The brewery will have segregated spaces for its sour and non-sour barrel programs, a taproom and a 100-seat restaurant. In addition, outdoor seating is planned.
Martin said he's already cultivated a fan base for the Marto brand of craft beers.
"We've built up a lot of anticipation through guerrilla marketing and attending beer festivals," he said. "We'll have customers base from day one that some businesses struggle with. Even though it's taken is this long, people are excited for the product. We're getting a lot of comments like, 'Finally, yes!'"
"It's a lot of pressure to live up to," Martin added. "But I think we'll do good."