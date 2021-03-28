PROGRESS: Fareway launches new online grocery shopping program

SIOUX CITY -- Fareway recently launched a new online shopping program that allows customers to shop for groceries without leaving their car.
The Boone, Iowa-based chain had been developing and testing an online shopping program for several years, Fareway Executive Vice President Garrett S. Piklapp wrote in an email to the Journal. The program was launched in early January and the rollout process is expected to last several months -- some Fareway locations have yet to implement it.
All of Sioux City's Fareway stores and the Sergeant Bluff location are available as online-pickup locations.
To use the program, customers visit shop.fareway.com or use the Fareway app, select a store and time slot, fill up a virtual basket with the desired products, pay and select a pick-up window. A Fareway employee brings the groceries to the customer's car. There is no fee on orders over $100, but there is a $5 fee on orders under $100.
Customers are able to add some special requests to their orders -- for example, they can specify whether they want green-ish or ripe bananas.
Online grocery shopping and pick-up existed and were somewhat popular prior to the pandemic, but became a juggernaut phenomenon after COVID-19 hit. The industry publication Supermarket News wrote in September that online grocery shopping made up 10.2 percent of the entire industry's sales in 2020, up from 3.4 percent in 2019. Online grocery shopping is forecast to make up 21.5 percent of grocery sales by 2025.
T.J. Erickson, the grocery manager at the Fareway store in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood, said that the program has been popular with customers, though he was not able to disclose any figures.
"We've had several customers as repeat customers, they were happy with the process. We've had quite a few people trying it out," Erickson said. "With all-new processes, obviously, it's going to take a little bit for people to try it. But so far, a lot of our customers that have tried it have come back to do it again."