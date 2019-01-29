SIOUX CITY -- General manager Tonya Nelson wants everyone who comes into Sioux City's Bar Louie to have a unique, one-of-a-kind experience.
Well, that's actually a tall order for an Addison, Texas-based gastropub, with more than 130 locations nationwide, isn't it?
"Actually, the nice thing about Bar Louis is that each location is allowed to have its own character," Nelson, a restaurant veteran who previously managed Olive Garden and M's on 4th, explained. "For instance, Sioux City's Bar Louie won't be a carbon copy of a Bar Louie on the East or West Coast."
"They call it 'freedom within a framework'. We call it giving Bar Louie a Sioux City spin," she said shortly after the restaurant's October 2018 opening.
"This includes keeping locally brewed craft beers on tap, as well as inviting local entertainers to perform in the eatery located inside of a Holiday Inn at 701 Gordon Drive.
While Bar Louie's vibe might be uniquely Sioux City, its motto will mirror the national chain's.
"Our slogan is 'Eat, drink and be happy,'" Nelson said, inside a dining room, which boasts a multitude of TVs and a comfortable, urban aesthetic. "You'll always finds a fun atmosphere here."
That sense of fun extends to Bar Louie's menu.
Have you ever been carded for ordering a hamburger? Well, the restaurant's Spiked Bulleit Bourbon Burger (an all-beef burger flavored with a Kentucky bourbon whiskey and topped with cheddar, cream cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and crispy onion strings, is meant for diners. age 21 and older.
However, the bourbon burger isn't the only unusual burger on Bar Louie's menu.
The Fried Louie Burger (served with Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and a sunny-side-up egg) comes highly recommended and so does the Impossible Burger.
So, what makes the Impossible Burger ... um, impossible? Well, the patty may look and taste like beef. In reality it is 100 percent vegetarian.
Nelson is a big believer in visual presentations, This might be why she enjoys Bar Louie's Bruschetta Pomodoro appetizer, which consists of Parmesan crostini, tomato, basil and garlic served inside of a cocktail glass as well as the chicken wings that is served inside of a cast-iron skillet.
"People eat with their eyes as well as with their stomach," she said.
Since opening, diners have been enjoying Bar Louie's upscale pub grub.
"We're a gastropub that makes made-from-scratch food and top-notch cocktails, martinis and sangria," Nelson said.
Plus she thinks "Eat, Drink and Be Happy" is more than just a catchy slogan.
"Whether you're coming in for lunch, dinner or a night out with friends, you'll always find a fun atmosphere here."