SIOUX CITY -- Construction began in October on a nearly $11 million parking ramp that will connect to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and also serve ticket holders at the Tyson Events Center.
The ramp at 205 Pearl St. is a joint project between the city and Hard Rock, with the entities sharing the construction costs. The city included $5.5 million for the project in its budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year. The ramp is being uilt on a 1.2-acre parcel of land the city purchased from a former bank.
Mike Adams, the Hard Rock's director of marketing and hotel operations, said construction should wrap up by late September. As of January, crews were finishing the foundation work on the structure.
Structural steel for the parking ramp is expected to start going up by mid-February, and by late March or early April, crews will start to get pre-cast installation put in place. W.A. Klinger, LLC is the contractor in charge of the work.
Klinger submitted a bid of $10,910,475 for the project. The city will own the ramp and retail space, which will then be leased by Hard Rock, according to city documents.
The 245,000-square-foot ramp will have 535 parking spaces and 15,000 square feet of retail space at the corner of Third and Pearl streets. The use of the retail space is yet to be determined.
"While we are looking at possible options for the retail space, our focus is really on construction of the garage," Adams said in the statement.
A key component of the new parking ramp is the walkway that extends over Third Street. Hard Rock guests who parked in a former surface lot at the site previously had to cross Third Street, a busy thoroughfare.
Jim Franke, Hard Rock's general manager, said last summer that convenience is the key thing to remember about the parking ramp.
"Especially here in Sioux City when it's snowing 3 or 4 feet, your car's underneath there and it's not going to impact you as much," he said. "At the end of the day, the parking garage is just about convenience and our guests being able to park there and get here quickly."