SIOUX CITY -- "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times."
That was how Charles Dickens began his classic novel, "A Tale of Two Cities."
In it, Dickens was referring to London and Paris during the ages of wisdom and the ages of foolishness.
However, if Dickens was living and writing in 2018, he could've easily been referring to Sioux City's rapidly changing hot dog restaurant scene.
In May, George and Mary Demetroulis, discovered that the 1419 Hamilton Blvd. strip mall home for their 43-year-old George's Hot Dog Shoppe was being demolished.
The closing of the Demetroulis's eatery came roughly six months after the downtown Coney Island, 510 Nebraska St., served its last chili dog after a 99-year run following the death of longtime owner Steve Margeas. However, the Marketplace Coney Island at 3013 Hamilton Blvd. remained open.
Despite these changes, downtown dwellers needing a frankfurter fix didn't have to worry. Milwaukee Wiener House, 301 Douglas St., celebrated 100 years in operation in October 2018.
Wanting to follow in the footsteps on Sioux City's legendary hot doggers, Schweddy's Hot Dog Shop owner Varik Jolin and Keith Robinson opened a small eatery at 211 Fourth St. (across the street from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino) in February 2018. They opened a second at 1227 Fourth St. (next door to The Marquee) later that summer.
Although Schweddy's offers the same ol' classic dog, longtime friends Jolin and Robinson didn't let traditions get in the way of their fun.
"As kinds, we grew up eating Milwaukee, George's and Coney Island," Jolin said.
"(But we wanted to go) bigger and we load 'em up," Robinson said. "We're not skimpy about it."
In addition to the traditional Coney Island chili dog toppings, Schweddy's piles on shredded pork and hot sauce for its Pulled Pork Dog and, even, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese for its Pizza Dog.
There are other options like meatball subs,pretzels and loaded nachos to appease non-dog lovers.
Plus all of Schweddy's all-beef weenies are customizible for its customers. Like onions, relish, sauerkraut, jalapeno, black olive and other toppings? Well, Jolin can help you out.
Like tons of food and tons of food at a cheap price tag? Well, that's where Robinson can help out.
"Our slogan should be good product. Lots of It. Cheap," he suggested.
Well, that philosophy has kept Milwaukee Wiener House going for the past century. Check back with the guys from Schweddy's sometime in 2118.