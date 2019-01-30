SIOUX CITY -- Jimmy John's is apparently so freaky fast that it needed to expand to a third Sioux City location.
The Champaign, Illinois-based sub sandwich chain opened at 3120 Floyd Blvd. in September 2018. Other local Jimmy John's are at 2424 Hamilton Blvd. and 5001 Sergeant Road.
Jimmy John's wasn't the only restaurant changing addresses.
In March 2018, Trattoria Fresco moved for the fourth time in its 10 year.
The popular Italian restaurant owned by Israel Padilla moved into its new 511 Fourth St. location -- the former home of The Grind Cafe & Lounge -- shortly after the 707 Fourth St. Howard Johnson Hotel -- the locale of Trattoria for more than a year-and-a-half -- was put up for sale.
Prior to that, Padilla and his crew created authentic Italian cuisine for three tears at 416 Jackson St. He opened Trattoria in South Sioux City in 2009.
If all of these moves seem a bit excessive, Padilla agrees.
"I made a commitment to myself that (511 Fourth St.) will be our permanent home," he said, inside the completely renovated restaurant. "I feel so strongly about it that I bought the building."
Like Padilla, Sandra Walker had always wanted to own a restaurant.
After all, she had managed a multitude of eateries over the years.
However Walker, had to convince her husband Gary, a longtime Sioux City Foundry machine shop supervisor, to become her new business partner.
Since Sept. 2018, the Walkers have been selling and making comfort bar food at Sgt. Brew at 701 First St. in Sergeant Bluff.
That's just four blocks away from Mateo Fil-Am Kitchen and Catering, which is owned by Tim and Divina Ericksen, another husband and wife.
According to Divina Ericksen, Mateo -- which opened in November 2018 -- is the restaurant featuring authentic Filipino food within an 80-mile radius.
"We have this market to ourselves," Divina Ericksen, a Manilla native, explained inside her restaurant, located at 300 First St. in Sergeant Bluff. "We get to introduce the public to Filipino food."
Even though the Ericksens are newcomers to restaurant ownership, they know the industry has its fair share of sharks.
Jim Symons Jr. thought the same thing. That's why he named his new business Sharky's Pizzeria and Grill.
Opened in April 2018 at 103 East Eighth St. in South Sioux City, the new Sharky's is very similar to Sharky's Restaurant, which was a popular South Sioux City restaurant Symons' dad, Jim Symons, Sr., owned in the early 2000s.
"People associate the name 'Sharky's' with my family," he said "It's a great name."
Well, a great name deserves a larger-than-life signature item. At Sharky's, that would be the Great White Pizza.
Measuring at 30-inch-by-41-inch, the pizza has about 100 slices.
"The Great White literally takes up an entire restaurant table," Symons said. "Don't order it if you don't want to go head-to-head with the largest pizza in the tri-state area."