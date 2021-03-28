PROGRESS: Long-awaited ALDI grocery store opens in Sioux City

David Zirpel, who visited the Sioux City store with his wife, Pam, on opening day, remembers the year he became an ALDI customer -- 1987, when he lived in St. Louis. A Sioux City residents of 19 years, he'd been waiting for this day.

"When we heard that ALDI was coming, we were excited about it," Zirpel said.

"We're impressed with the prices, and the basics like milk, cheese, and vegetables are always a lot cheaper per pound here," he added.

There was an air of novelty inside the store on opening day -- one man couldn't find a shopping cart that wasn't chained to other carts (the carts are always chained together, and can be unlocked from the chains by depositing a quarter.)

Many others were ALDI devotees who've previously shopped at nearby locations in Sioux Falls and Omaha, and were well-acquainted with the cart procedure.

"We always try to pay it forward too, if somebody doesn't have a quarter, we just pass on our quarter, or we leave it there for somebody else to take it," said Rebeca Quezada, of South Sioux City.

"I love ALDI, my family and I usually go up to Sioux Falls to shop at the ALDI store, but it's hard to get up there when you have work, and obviously the weather like this," she said. "So we were really excited, we were looking forward to coming down here to get some veggie burgers -- my favorite!"

