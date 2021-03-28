PROGRESS: New strip mall developed along Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A new strip mall is taking shape in a formerly vacant patch of grass along Dakota Avenue in South Sioux City.

The more-than-$2.5 million development, called Dakota Square, consists of a 9,600-square-foot strip mall, plus a separate 550-square-foot Scooter's Coffee kiosk.

Chris Krueger of South Sioux City heads the development through Cardinal Capital Group, which he runs with his wife, Kasey, who is a South Sioux City schoolteacher. Krueger is also a vice president at Central Bank.

Krueger said that the strip mall is fully leased with four tenants -- Jimmy John's, Greek to Me and J Nails -- plus an unnamed "sit-down restaurant" that will take up more than 4,000 square feet.

Construction began first on Scooter's, which is already open, back in July and wrapped up by the end of August. Construction on the strip mall, which is ongoing, began in October and should be finished in the coming months. L&L Builders built the Scooter's location, while H&R Construction is in charge of the strip mall.