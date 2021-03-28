PROGRESS: Once Upon a Child returns to Sioux City, after a 20-year absence

"We wanted them next to each other, so the timing worked out perfect with the Shopko leaving," said Albers, who opened her Plato's Closet in 2012.

Once Upon a Child stores are purportedly quite lucrative. According to Once Upon a Child's website, some locations have reported gross margins of 64.68 percent or better, higher than most retailers, and gross profits of more than $1 million. The franchise in Sioux Falls is said to be a top performer out of hundreds of locations in the U.S.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The used stuff is starting to -- everyone's starting to like it more and want it more, so it's beginning to be more popular," Henshaw said.

Henshaw and Albers said the Sioux City market is ripe for a store like Once Upon a Child -- they estimate that 24 percent of the city's population falls in the store's age demographic. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, roughly 7.7 percent of the city's population is under 5 years old, and another 26.3 percent are between 5 and 18 years old.

Typically it takes six weeks for a new Once Upon a Child location to purchase enough merchandise to open, but the products were flowing in even faster than anticipated -- the store was more than halfway full barely two weeks after purchasing began.