SIOUX CITY -- On the walls of Brightside Cafe & Deli, you can find helpful quotes from such intellectual heavy hitters as Mark Twain, Mahatma Gandhi and, even, Albus Dumbledore.
Dumbledore? As in the headmaster of J.K. Rowling's fictional Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, featured in the "Harry Potter" series of books and movies? Yes, the very same one.
"We wanted to be the place where people can relax and escape their hectic lives," Erik Munoz said inside the eatery's dining room. "They may only be here for a breakfast or a lunch or during a coffee break. We want to represent the bright side in the lives of our guests."
It has long been long been the dream of Munoz and his brother-partner of operating their own restaurant.
When Little Chicago Deli, a downtown Sioux City mainstay for more than 30 years, closed abruptly in October, the Munoz Brothers knew the location at 525 Fourth St. would be perfect for them.
"Juan and I envisioned this would be a terrific place for a deli-style restaurant that would serve coffee and specialty omelets in the morning as well as soups, salads and sandwiches for lunch," Munoz sad. "There are enough downtown office workers who want something better than fast food."
The Munozes weren't afraid of getting their hands dirty.
"As soon as we moved into the location (in March 2018), we began painting, repairing and reworking the space ourselves," Munoz said. "Luckily, we benefited from a lot of dad's expertise."
Indeed, Pablo Munoz, a local property manager, was as handy with a hammer as he was with a spatula.
"Yeah, our dad taught his family the value of hard work," Munoz said. "He also made sure we knew our way around a kitchen."
While dad hasn't has much input in Brightside's menu, the food certainly looks amazing.
For instance, the Grizzly Omelet -- which includes ham, bacon, sausage and cheese mixed into an egg -- is enough to satisfy even the hungriest of bears.
Similarly, the Brightside Burger -- an all-beef patty served with pickles, lettuce and onions -- is already becoming a signature item at lunchtime.
"I think what makes the Brightside Burger is the sauce," general manager Karla Ruby said. "The sauce gives it a kick."
Munoz smiles while listening to his enthusiastic kitchen staff. After all, he'll be relying on them quite a bit.
"Juan's a full-time chiropractor, so Brightside will be my life and my home for the time being," he said.
Thankfully, Munoz has plenty of ideas as well as a unique business philosophy.
"It's a blessing to start your own business and we think it is so important to give back to your community," he said "We want to be successful but we want to represent a bright side to Sioux City."